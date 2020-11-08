Day two of search for missing swimmer near Mt Maunganui unsuccessful

The search for a missing swimmer continues today. Photo / File

Emergency services searching for a missing swimmer at Mt Maunganui have failed to find him but may widen their search area tomorrow morning depending on the weather.

A police spokeswoman said the operation today was unsuccessful and the rough seas had proved challenging.

"The search is expected to resume tomorrow at the break of dawn and the team will reassess the weather condition before deciding on widening the search area."

The man failed to return to shore just after 10am Saturday after swimming with two others off Marine Parade.

Constable Kurt Waugh said yesterday's and today's search, utilising police, Surf Life Saving Club members, the Coastguard and a rescue helicopter, was unsuccessful.

Police search and rescue staff were being helped today by Surf Life Saving Club members from Mt Maunganui, Papamoa and Omanu utilising inflatable rescue boats.

Sea conditions were challenging with swells of up to a metre-and-a-half causing visibility issues for searchers.

Anyone who notices anything of interest that might help in the search is asked to contact police.