Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell and wife Sharon Hunter sell luxury Auckland home

Tenby Powell and Sharon Hunter Powell first brought the house to market more than four years ago. Photo / File

The luxury Auckland house owned by Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell and wife Sharon Hunter - and once rented by Hollywood action star Jason Statham - has sold for an undisclosed amount.

The house at 20 Rawene St, in Westmere, is one of New Zealand's most striking, a concrete, cedar and steel structure perched on the edge of the water, and was home to Statham and his partner, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, while he filmed the blockbuster killer shark movie The Meg in Auckland in 2016.

Rich-lister couple Powell and Hunter first brought the house to market more than four years ago with a price tag of "around $20 million".

20 Rawene Avenue. Photo / File

It was claimed as sold by Bayleys Remuera sales agent Sarah Liu on the Bayleys listing page.

Powell would not comment on the sale.

The house, which has a 2017 CV of $12.75m, has everything a rich-lister and Hollywood star could want, including a home theatre and a sound-insulated music room.

Completed in 2011, the property was the result of nearly five years' work by Powell and Hunter, their designers and builders. They secured two side-by-side sections on the tightly held street between Herne Bay and Westmere to create a 1978sq m site and then briefed Ponting Fitzgerald Architects for a house that connected land to the sea.

20 Rawene Avenue. Photo / File

Ponds that start at the front of the house connect all the way to the sea, weaving inside and outside the house, finishing at the 17m infinity pool that hovers over the water.

Ponting used concrete cast in rough cedar for the walls, fine steel joinery for the windows and crafted cedar for the ceilings and finishes.

"Concrete earths the house. Then the cedar forms wrap and define the spaces to be playful. The sun plays off the concrete walls," Ponting said in a video promoting the house.

During his stint in Auckland, Statham was frequently spotted around the neighbourhood, even stopping to pose for selfies with stunned locals and fans.

20 Rawene Avenue. Photo / File

One female staff member told the New Zealand Herald at the time: "Because he was wearing a beanie no one recognised him at first. He is always really nice and chatty and I think a few of the girls wouldn't mind his phone number, never mind a selfie."

Statham, 53, who also starred in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, The Transporter and the Fast and Furious franchise, was also spotted at Piha with Huntington-Whiteley during his stay.

The couple started dating in 2010 and got engaged in 2016 before having a baby together in 2017.

20 Rawene St has also been visited by Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene and been used as a venue for high-profile functions.