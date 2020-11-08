US election: Tauranga residents' reaction to Biden win and Trump's failure to concede

Ex-pat Americans Hal and Yvonne Bayless with their children are pleased to be living in Tauranga, not the US. Photo / Supplied

Not all Donald Trump supporters are "crazy" and those who supported him likely did so because he was one of the few US presidents who did what he said he would do.

That's the view of expat American Harold Bayless, who now lives in Tauranga working as an engineer.

President Donald Trump arrives at the White House after golfing on Saturday. Photo / AP

He told the Bay of Plenty Times that despite voting for Trump, he wasn't like the diehard supporters you see on television.

"I voted for Trump but I'm not going to go to a rally," Bayless said.

On Sunday New Zealand time Joe Biden was elected as the 46th president of the United States. He's joined by Kamala Harris, the first black woman to be elected Vice President of the US.

Trump has refused to concede, however, and is declaring the results flawed while promising to launch legal action.

Bayless, who moved to New Zealand in February with his wife, recognising the country as a great place to raise children, said he voted for Trump because in his view he did what he said he would do.

"That's where he has got his support ... He was good for business. The economy in the US has boomed under Trump. Businesses have come back and jobs have been created."

He said people with extreme views on the left and right don't want to listen to each other.

"I'm really glad to be in New Zealand quite frankly."

Carrie Brown-Davies. Photo / Supplied

Carrie Brown-Davies, an expat American now living in Pāpāmoa as a self-employed television and video producer, said she voted for Biden.

"I was quite concerned Trump would get another term."

She said in her opinion Trump was a narcissist who didn't believe in science or supporting healthcare and education, and believed his failure to concede was mobilising the white supremacists.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Photo / Getty Images

Brown-Davies, who has a Major in Political Science from the University of California in Santa Barbara, said the fear of what was to come was real.

She said her sister who lives in California had adopted a black child from Haiti and she was worried what would happen if Trump was re-elected.

"There have been huge collected sighs of relief."

She said Biden was a leader who could attempt to unify the country after it had become so divided under Trump.

"This election hasn't come down to policies like it did last time. It was more about values and morals, good versus greed, me versus we.

"It is nice to be able to have a president-elect who will help heal the division."