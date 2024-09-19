Lindt master chocolatier Thomas Schnetzler at the opening of the Lindt store in Mānawa Bay.





The grand opening had shoppers lining out the door, eager for a sweet treat and to catch a glimpse of one of only five Lindt master chocolatiers, Thomas Schnetzler, in action.

Speaking to NZ Herald Focus, Schnetzler described the store as “chocolate heaven”.

“What we always try to achieve in our stores is really create a bliss moment,” he said. “It’s a perfect destination for someone to indulge or find a gift for a chocolate lover.”

Schnetzler, who trained in Switzerland as a patissier and confiseur at the renowned Confiserie Reber, said it was too hard to pick a favourite flavour.

“I can’t pick a favourite, that’d be like sacrilege,” he said with a laugh.





Thomas Schnetzler was in action making fresh Lindt truffles for visitors.





“I do love really dark chocolate, something like a 70% excellent cacao is a stunning piece of chocolate, but milk chocolate is really that link straight back to childhood for me.”

The new store joins the ranks of world-class chocolate destinations such as Zurich, Paris and Sydney.

Visitors can also try their signature icecream desserts or sip on what’s being claimed as “the best hot chocolate in town”.

