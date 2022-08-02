Australian views of New Zealanders have improved over recent years, according to reasearch by NZ Story Group. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

Australian views of New Zealanders have improved over recent years, according to reasearch by NZ Story Group. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

OPINION

It's official. New Zealand has gone up a few notches on Australia's Mates Meter.

Research commissioned by New Zealand Story Group to better understand how consumers and businesses across the Tasman see us has revealed positive perception shifts since 2015.

We have graduated from being likeable, but slightly dorky younger siblings to being seen as a progressive and inclusive bunch of people, with admired values, a can-do attitude and a knack for balancing work and play.

This increasing admiration for who we are and what we stand for presents a great opportunity. It is a chance to celebrate our shared history and values, while capitalising on this growing respect to increase our trade with our second-largest export market, worth $8.6 billion last year.

But just as you don't turn up to a barbie without a few pre-cooked sausies, we can't take this new respect for granted. More than two years of Covid constraints on the easy access we enjoyed between our countries has compromised the comfortable openness we once had – but it's certainly recoverable.

The research tells us Australians see us as caring and having a positive, functioning, political system, and inclusive society. Our Māori culture is admired, as well as our environment and our care for it, and our efforts to bring a progressive mindset to developing a forward-thinking society. Our leadership has certainly been favourably noticed as empathetic and progressive.

A key finding in our research is that Australia's view of itself is changing. They spoke of an increasing admiration for the values they perceive us to have and an increasing desire for a balanced, well-lived life rather than winning at all costs. This is big brother looking up at us, not down.

Benchmarked against earlier research, the latest findings also show intolerance is becoming less acceptable as Australia's focus shifts to a greater sense of community, hope for social change, and care for people. It's an aspiration we all share.

This is the time to brush the old chips off our shoulders and to put aside all that angst over transtasman rivalry. We have much in common, and Australia lines us up with Europe and the UK as countries they feel close to.

We can amplify this closeness by emphasising our values and our way of life as part of the way we do business.

It's time to stop holding our positive stories back. We should confidently say how good we are and then show the evidence that sets us apart in all sectors, from tourism to manufacturing, food production to education.

Our Aussie mates like us, but there is still work to do. We're seen as easy to do business with, but we are also expensive – mainly because of supply chain logistics and costs – and we need to think bigger. Success is not measured by one export shipment alone.

We need to show up in the market, invest in supporting what we sell and demonstrate our commitment to meeting our customers' needs.

We also need to believe in ourselves, going to market with clear expectations and enough confidence to ask for more. But only if we can deliver. Australian businesses and distributors want to be sure we can deliver at scale, as well as at the boutique end. Transparency around capability and capacity is essential.

Like a good mate, if we show we're up for it, we will be trusted. We have earned a reputation for being true to our word and doing what we say.

This new level of trust extends to consumers who praised New Zealand products for their authenticity, integrity and purity. This is an invitation for us to highlight our care for the environment, and for uncompromising quality.

Trust can also be transferable. The reputation we have earned in highly regulated sectors like our primary industries can be leveraged to bolster our credentials in agritech, or emerging sectors like medtech. Our perceived commitment to caring and cultural inclusiveness is a powerful positioning for our education and tourism sectors.

The trust engendered through our shared history is a positive that can only be built on. It's time to show how good mates can be even better, kick the rivalry for touch and cultivate all that common ground.

• David Downs is chief executive officer of New Zealand Story.