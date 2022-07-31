Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Shane Jones: We need to maximise our trade potential with China

5 minutes to read
New Zealand and Chinese flags fly outside the Yashili New Zealand Dairy plant in Pokeno. Photo / Jason Oxenham, File

NZ Herald
By Shane Jones

OPINION

Nineteen years ago, then Prime Minister Helen Clark spoke at the Auckland launch of the "Seriously Asia" report from the Asia NZ 2000 Foundation.

She described it as a reality check and observed Kiwis

