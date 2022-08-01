Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Deborah Hart: The point of my focus is on NZ Aluminium Smelter and Meridian at Tiwai

4 minutes to read
Deborah Hart. Photo / Supplied

Deborah Hart. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Deborah Hart

OPINION

An earworm has been on repeat in my head of late – that old Police song: "Every breath you take, every move you make, I'll be watching you."

It's probably apt given how much

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.