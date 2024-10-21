Kerry Mason believes her father Brian Brosnahan’s death after a fall on a ward at Rotorua Hospital was preventable.
The 83-year-old spent between 24-36 hours at the hospital’s ED prior to his death, which the Health Minister says is not acceptable given the introduction of new health targets which aim to limit ED stays to six hours.
She believes given his state, staff knew her father couldn’t leave his bed.
“Somebody saw him sitting up in bed, they knew that his legs probably would not have held him as he couldn’t take himself to the toilet.”
Just after midnight on August 4, Mason received a call from the hospital notifying her that her dad had died.
Health New Zealand acknowledged the hospital was busy on the day he fell but defended the care he received.
Group director of operations for Te Whatu Ora Lakes Alan Wilson said his thoughts were with Brosnahan’s family.
“We recognise the loss of the patient and sympathise with their whānau and friends. We acknowledge the hospital was busy at this time, however, this case has been reviewed and appropriate care was provided,” he said.
