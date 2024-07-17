People inside the premises told the Herald Tana’s husband, business owner Christian Hoff-Nielsen, has left the country and is in Europe.
A notice was placed in the Newmarket Bikes and Beyond window this afternoon, saying the business was temporarily closed and with contact details for Khov Jones, an insolvency and forensic accountancy firm.
Two accountants from Khov Jones were combing through the shop when the Herald visited.
“In summary, it seems her day-to-day operational involvement in E Cycles reduced around mid-2019, but she continued over the following three years to support and assist the business,” the executive summary said.
“At times this assistance was extensive, and at other times she provided more back office supervisory support - payroll oversight, assistance with holiday pay calculations, relief work in shops to cover staff absence, and support and liaison with company lawyers.”
The report recounted a personal grievance laid against the company on January 11, 2019 by Churck Simpson, while Tana was still a director and shareholder of the company.
Simpson worked briefly in “Green Wheels” a Blenheim shop, run as a related entity of E Cycles. Simpson resigned from that job after two weeks, saying the shop was in “chaos” and that both suppliers and employees were not being paid. The company lawyer refused mediation, and Simpson took the case to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).