Hoff-Nielsen denied all the exploitation allegations at the time and told the Herald: “This is not a news story, there is no news.”

The Greens first became aware of the allegations on February 1 when Tana informed the party’s co-leaders at the time, Marama Davidson and James Shaw, about a complaint laid against her husband’s e-bike business with the ERA. Tana once owned the business with her husband but she transferred full ownership of the business to him in 2019.

Media reports indicated Tana still had some role in her husband’s business, including in matters relating to staff pay.

Christian Hoff-Nielsen, husband of Darleen Tana, arrives at his e-bike shop in Newmarket, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

On February 9, the Greens discovered a second complaint had been laid with the ERA. This time, the party found out from another source, not Tana.

More than a month later when the allegations reached the public, Davidson and Swarbrick confirmed Tana’s suspension and the inception of an investigation, led by Burt. At the time, Tana welcomed the inquiry.

What does the report say and why did it take so long?

Tana decided to resign from the Green Party this weekend before her caucus members could kick her out after Burt’s report was received late on Friday.

Party MPs met over the weekend and decided Tana should no longer remain in the Greens, having heard from Tana herself, who addressed MPs over Zoom. Before the MPs could take action, Tana informed the party she was resigning.

The public is yet to see the report but Swarbrick, fronting press on Monday, said the report had shown Tana’s conduct had fallen short of the expectations placed on Green MPs.

Swarbrick said she felt she’d been lied to and “utterly betrayed” by Tana.

Tana, in a statement, claimed the report didn’t find migrant exploitation had occurred and argued her former party had already decided its view regardless of the report’s content.

It had taken 114 days, more than half of Tana’s parliamentary career, for Burt to report back.

Swarbrick hasn’t expanded on why the process took so long but both she and Davidson had previously indicated their shared frustration, given the public’s right to answers as Tana remained on her taxpayer-funded salary throughout her suspension.

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick, with colleagues Teanau Tuiono and Ricardo Menendez March, speaking about Tana in Parliament on Monday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

What happens next?

Swarbrick said she wanted to contact people mentioned in the report before it was made publicly available.

It wasn’t clear whether the party had an estimated timeline for when the report would likely be released.

As for Tana, she could now continue as an independent MP or resign from Parliament altogether, which would lead to another Green, Benjamin Doyle, becoming the party’s latest MP.

Swarbrick had called on Tana to leave Parliament, claiming her presence would distract from the party’s objectives.

The Greens could also invoke the so-called waka-jumping legislation, which involved writing to the Speaker to argue Tana’s actions had altered the proportionality of Parliament and that she should be removed as an MP.

Traditionally, the Greens hadn’t favoured the legislation. It wasn’t used when former MP Elizabeth Kerekere split from the party and in 2020, Swarbrick spoke in the House amid a failed attempt to repeal it.

However, Swarbrick on Monday didn’t rule it out, saying whether to invoke the legislation hadn’t yet been discussed.

