Dangerous date rape drug re-emerges in Wellington

A dangerous date rape drug has returned to Wellington. Photo / 123rf

Emergency services are concerned over the return of a dangerous date rape drug to Wellington streets.

Wellington Hospital's Emergency Department has noticed a spike in people overdosing from GHB, also known as "Rinse" - a liquid depressant that has relaxing, euphoric effects.

The ED is dealing with two to three users every weekend, both male and female, in their mid-20s to early 30s.

Wellington ED emergency medicine specialist Dr Paul Quigley said they're often in a life-threatening state.

"They come in, and they're unconscious, not breathing, and sometimes they even need life support."

He said people tended to drink the liquid drug, but often had no traces of alcohol in their system.

Most of the time they were able to save the patient, but as soon as the person recovered, they would just get up and leave, without seeking any help or advice.

A month ago the ED wasn't dealing with anyone overdosing on GHB, although there had been some small pockets in Auckland.

Quibley said the drug was responsible for a number of deaths in the early 2000s, to the point where it became unpopular, and people stopped using it around 2006.

Another reason people ditched it was its notoriety as a tool for rapists.

"It was used in a lot of drug-facilitated sexual assaults, and in particular in male on male date rape," Quibley said.

"While the people taking it now tell us they're doing it intentionally, recreationally, the concerns of it being used for sexual assault again are very, very real."

"Once it finds its way into the community as a recreational drug, it will find its way into the hands of people who have different intentions for it."

Emergency specialist and clinical toxicologist Dr Paul Quigley (left) and Hawke's Bay Hospital Emergency Department acting head Dr Mark Barlow. Photo / Hawke's Bay Today

Quibley warned people not to use the drug as it's extremely addictive, and incredibly easy to overdose on.

Just one sushi fish bottle's worth is enough to potentially cause the user to collapse and stop breathing.

Quibley said they often saw the same people coming back to the ED, which was putting an enormous strain on their resources.

He said there had been an overall increase in recreational drug usage over the last few months, from high-dose MDMA to prescription drugs such as Tramadol.

"We're aware a lot of drugs are being ordered online from overseas. Whether it's something new that the gangs are moving into, or if people are feeling emotional pressure from Covid-19, I just don't know."

"There are not that many recreational drugs that put the user's life at risk," he said. "But this is definitely one of them. People need to avoid it at all costs."