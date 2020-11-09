Queenstown arrest disrupts national methamphetamine supply - police

File photo / NZ Police

By RNZ

The arrest of a man in Queenstown has disrupted a national supply chain of methamphetamine, police say.

The 31-year-old was arrested on Friday after a two-month-long police investigation into the supply of illicit drugs in the Wānaka area.

The Upper Clutha resident was charged for possession and supply of methamphetamine and on two counts of unlawfully possessing firearms.

Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw said officers searched a Lake Hāwea property where they found the class-A drug, cannabis and three guns.

"With this operation, police have caused significant disruption to a national supply chain that has been responsible for immeasurable harm," Shaw said.

"Methamphetamine is a horrendous drug which can have a devastating impact, especially on our youth and vulnerable people. It affects not only the person using it, but their families, friends and their wider community."

Police asked anyone with information about the supply of illicit drugs to report it on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"We encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681," Shaw said.

