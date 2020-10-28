Ecstasy ring bust: 26 arrested in police raids across Auckland

Drugs, guns and cash were seized in the raids. Photo / Police

More than two dozen people have been arrested and millions of dollars worth of assets seized in a series of police raids at Auckland properties.

The operation targeted the importation, production and supply of illegal drugs.

Police carried out a series of early morning raids across the region yesterday.

It included a home in Remuera, one of Auckland's richest suburbs.

Police today said some 100 staff raided 34 properties throughout Auckland region this week following a long-running investigation Operation Cincinnati, run by the National Organised Crime Group.

A police spokesperson said as part of the operation, a large quantity of drugs including methamphetamine and MDMA along with commercial grade drug making equipment, illegal firearms, and millions of dollars worth of assets including high-end vehicles, were restrained.

Police will hold a press conference at lunchtime where the National Organised Crime Group's acting Detective Inspector John Brunton will reveal more details.

The raids come a week after police seized 25 guns, including military style semi-automatic firearms and a shotgun, along with methamphetamine and cannabis from a North Shore home.

Two men, both aged 54, were arrested in relation to firearms and drug offending.

Just days earlier police arrested six people and seized millions in assets after early morning raids in Auckland.

Seven high-end luxury vehicles, a boat and three motorbikes - with a combined value of more than $1.2 million - were seized by police.

The luxury vehicles include a $450,000 Lamborghini Huracan and three new 2020 Mercedes-Benz models, including a $280,000 G-wagon.

Three properties in Half Moon Bay, Te Atatū and New Lynn - worth at least $3.3m - were restrained and about $250,000 in cash was also seized.

Earlier this month police arrested 100 people, seizing 30 guns, high-value vehicles and motorbikes, $350,00 in cash and 1kg of meth after raiding 40 premises across the Waikato.

And in September opium. gold, cash and cigarettes were seized in a series of drug raids across Auckland.

Three people were arrested and are accused of importing and selling opium-based products from India.