Armed police search for a man who fled his car. Video / Ainslie McLean

A 37-year-old man is set to appear in Manukau District Court today after allegedly striking a police officer while fleeing in a stolen car last night.

The injured officer is in a critical but stable condition at the hospital, a police spokesperson said.

“A 37-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, failing to stop a motor vehicle, and unlawful takes of a motor vehicle.

“He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.”

The officer was injured during a 21 km cross-city pursuit of an allegedly stolen car as it made its way to central Auckland last night.

Police said the incident began at about 7.20pm, when officers began tracking an allegedly stolen vehicle.

After half an hour a police officer deployed road spikes on the corner of Manukau Station Rd and Osterley Way in an attempt to stop the car.

“It was at this time the officer was allegedly struck by the vehicle,” police said in a statement after 10.30 pm.

The vehicle continued driving and a large police response, involving the Eagle helicopter, was launched.

“The vehicle in question was located a short time later under Grafton Road, and the alleged driver was located and detained just after 9pm on Khyber Pass Road,” police said.

One person was taken into police custody.

A car with a broken windscreen on State Highway 1 in central Auckland. Photo / Ainslie Mclean

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said the officer was in hospital with serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the officer and their family. Ensuring they are supported is our priority,” she said.

“This was a traumatic incident for those involved and I want to acknowledge the support offered by the officer’s colleagues and members of the public.”

In the early hours of the morning today, the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene at Manukau Station Rd.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.





The Serious Crash Unit attends Manukau Station Road after an officer deploying road spikes was allegedly struck by the vehicle being tracked by police.

The incident caused traffic chaos near Spaghetti Junction in central Auckland as police attempted to apprehend the driver of the vehicle.

Motorists were stuck in the traffic - some reporting to have been at a standstill for 10 minutes - and had seen a car crash on the other side of the road.

A photo provided to the Herald showed a dark-coloured SUV with a broken windscreen facing the wrong direction on the Southern Motorway near Grafton Rd.

Witnesses reported seeing the same SUV being driven north earlier.

People also reported armed police in Grafton, seemingly searching for the occupant of the vehicle shortly after 8.30pm.

Traffic chaos on State Highway 1 near the central motorway junction. Photo / NZTA

A witness told RNZ it was a hectic scene.

“We were in the Domain walking the dog when we heard all these police cars roaring up and the police helicopter, we saw they blocked off the northbound lane and there was a car on the side of the road pointing the other way.”

A video provided to the Herald showed several police units and emergency services on the scene along Khyber Pass Rd.

A witness said: “I was walking up Khyber Pass Rd 20 minutes ago and an SUV came up the road at 100km/h with a smashed windscreen. Seven or eight cop cars behind trying to angle him off the main road but [it was] too dangerous.”

A resident who lives near Khyber Pass Rd said: “I live in the area and cops are coming around asking people to go back into their homes.”

The motorway, which slowed to a crawl, has now been cleared and traffic has begun to flow freely again.

One motorist who was stuck in traffic told Newstalk ZB: “I’m at Spaghetti Junction heading south on SH1 sitting at the bend where Symonds Street bridge comes into view.

“I have been completely standstill for 10 minutes ... lots of police action around Newmarket.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 105 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



