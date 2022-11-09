A car with a broken windscreen on State Highway 1 in central Auckland. Photo / Supplied

A police operation is underway in central Auckland after a “serious incident” caused traffic chaos near Spaghetti Junction.

Motorists were stuck in the traffic - some reporting to have been at a standstill for 10 minutes - and have seen a car crash on the other side of the road.

People also reported armed police, seemingly searching for the occupant of the vehicle.

The police Eagle helicopter is also being used to assist police with the pursuit.

A police spokesperson said police in Tāmaki Makaurau are responding to a “serious incident”.

“As a result there is significant disruption to traffic and motorists are asked to delay travel.”

They said more information will be provided when available.

The motorway is now clear of traffic.

Traffic chaos on State Highway 1 near the central motorway junction. Photo / NZTA

A resident who lives near Khyber Pass Rd said on social media: “I live in the area and cops are coming around asking people to go back into their homes.”

Another person added: “I live in the Grafton area. Two police officers asked me to check my house and I let them. They were looking for someone. They looked in a hurry. They left after they saw that everything was clear. I think they’re doing the same with our neighbours.”

One motorist told Newstalk ZB: “I’m at Spaghetti Junction heading south on SH1 sitting at the bend where Symonds Street bridge comes into view.

“I have been completely standstill for 10 minutes ... lots of police action around Newmarket.”

- More to come.



