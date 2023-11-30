A man has appeared in the Nelson District Court over the death of James Whitikau Barton who was fatally assaulted at a Stoke address last month.

There were tense scenes in the Nelson District Court this morning as the man accused of murdering James Whitikau Barton made a first appearance in court following his arrest in recent days.

The accused, who was granted interim name suppression, appeared in court via video link, bedraggled and wearing a bright orange T-shirt, when a woman yelled a threat from the gallery before walking out.

She was among a number of his family members in court who were warned by Judge Robert Spear that he would clear the court if there was any misconduct.

The accused, aged 33, entered no plea to a charge of murder by stabbing or cutting. He pleaded not guilty to further charges of driving while under the influence of drugs and four breaches of home detention.

On the murder charge, he was remanded into custody ahead of his appearance in the High Court at Nelson on December 15.

On the other matters, he was remanded to a case review hearing on January 22.

The man was arrested after police found a white BMW station wagon they had sought public help in finding.

Barton, 48, was the victim of a “vicious assault” on the evening of November 11.

Police were called to an address in Nelson’s Orchard St, in Stoke, at 7pm and found Barton, known as Whiti, with critical injuries.

He was rushed to hospital and died soon after.

Detective Inspector Lex Bruning said at the time he believed the people involved in the assault were known to Barton.

A scene examination at the Orchard St property was completed soon after and a second address in Motueka had also been combed by forensic teams.

NZME understands Barton was a member of the Mongrel Mob gang. Photographs shared widely on social media show him wearing gang insignia, and many tributes contain references to the Mongrel Mob.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in relation to Barton’s death.

