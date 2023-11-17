Nelson Bays police have released the name of the person who was killed following an assault in Stoke on Friday night. He was 48-year-old James Whitikau Barton, from Nelson. Video / Andrew MacDonald

Police have found a car linked to the homicide of Nelson man James Whitikau Barton, who died after being assaulted, but are still asking for more information from the public.

Barton, 48, died after he was assaulted on Orchard St, Stoke, last Friday evening.

The Herald understands Barton was a member of the Mongrel Mob gang.

His family and friends have been posting about his death on social media, sharing a photograph of him with their tributes.

Police are investigating the death of Whiti Barton who was fatally assaulted at a Stoke address last Friday.

Detective Inspector Lex Bruning appealed for any information or sightings of a white BMW believed to be linked to the homicide.

Today, police found the car.

“We would like to thank the public for the information they have provided us, and ask that anyone who may have seen this white BMW X5 station wagon with the registration BMW693 on Friday 10 November between 5pm and 9pm to please contact police,” Brunning said.

He said there were people who knew what happened that evening, as well as the motive behind the incident.

He urged them to “do the right thing” and tell police what they knew: “The family are grieving and deserve answers.”

‘Taken too soon’ say family

Police were called to the address at 7pm and found Barton, known as Whiti, with critical injuries.

He was rushed to hospital and died soon after.

Bruning said he believed the people involved in the assault were known to Barton.

A scene examination at the Orchard St property was completed over the weekend and a second address in Motueka was also being combed by forensic teams on Monday.

James Whitikau Barton died after he was assaulted at an address in Stoke, Nelson.

Bruning said he had “a small, hard-working team” on the homicide investigation and they were “dedicated to piecing together the events that have unfolded leading up to Whitikau’s death in order to identify those responsible”.

“Our thoughts are with his family and police will work to support them through this difficult time as we investigate to give them answers,” he said.

The family are also seeking koha to help them with Barton’s tangi and to support his immediate family.

“Everyone is welcome to come and pay their respects and see him Tuesday,” said a post shared on behalf of his whānau.

“Please leave all your differences out the drive — if he loved and cared for you at some point in your life then please come.

“We appreciate every single one of you who have sent messages of love and support.”

“Rest in love our brother dogg ... and thank you for all you ever done for them and us,” she said.

Others close to Barton said his death was “so sad” and they were “shattered” by the news.

“Taken way too soon — just shows life is too short,” said a family member.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 231110/4270 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.