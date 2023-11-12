Nelson Bays police have released the name of the person who was killed following an assault in Stoke on Friday night. He was 48-year-old James Whitikau Barton, from Nelson. Video / Andrew MacDonald

The man fatally assaulted at a Nelson property on Friday night has been remembered by family and friends — as police continue to hunt those responsible for the slaying.

James Whitikau Barton, 48, died after he was assaulted at an Orchard St, Stoke property.

The Herald understands Barton was a member of the Mongrel Mob gang.

Photographs shared widely on social media show him wearing gang insignia, and many tributes contain references to the Mongrel Mob.

Police were called to the address at 7pm and found Barton, known as Whiti, with critical injuries.

He was rushed to hospital and died soon after.

Detective Inspector Lex Bruning said he believed the people involved in the assault were known to Barton.

A scene examination at the Orchard St property was completed over the weekend and a second address in Motueka was also being combed by forensic teams today.

“We are confident in the progress made in our inquiries,” Bruning said of the property searches.

Police are still seeking the owner of a white BMW X5 station wagon with the registration BMW693.

“We believe this vehicle is of interest to the investigation and are seeking to locate it,” Bruning said.

“Police are working to determine exactly what happened. .. residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.”

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the police.

“Thank you to the public for their help and information provided to police to date,” he said.

Bruning said he had “a small, hard-working team” on the homicide investigation and they were “dedicated to piecing together the events that have unfolded leading up to Whitikau’s death in order to identify those responsible”.

“Our thoughts are with his family and police will work to support them through this difficult time as we investigate to give them answers,” he said.

“Staff from across the Tasman district will be adding to our efforts in the coming days to provide further assistance and support to the investigation team.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and Barton’s body has been returned to his family.

Barton’s family and friends have been posting about his death on social media, sharing a photograph of him with their tributes.

The family are also seeking koha to help them with Barton’s tangi and to support his immediate family.

“Everyone is welcome to come and pay their respects and see him Tuesday,” said a post shared on behalf of his whānau.

“Please leave all your differences out the drive — if he loved and cared for you at some point in your life then please come.

“We appreciate every single one of you who have sent messages of love and support.”

One friend said she had “many good, funny, annoying memories” of Barton, who always showed love to her and her children.

“And all those you loved,” she said.

Another said she was “absolutely gutted”.

“Rest in love our brother dogg ... and thank you for all you ever done for them and us,” she said.

Others close to Barton said his death was “so sad” and they were “shattered” by the news.

”Taken way too soon — just shows life is too short,” said a family member.

Can you help?

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105 and reference file number 231110/4270.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

