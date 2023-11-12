Nelson Bays police have released the name of the person who was killed following an assault in Stoke on Friday night. He was 48-year-old James Whitikau Barton, from Nelson. Video / Andrew MacDonald

Nelson Bays police have released the name of the person who was killed following an assault in Stoke on Friday night.

He was 48-year-old James Whitikau Barton, from Nelson.

Police were called to the scene of a “serious incident” at Orchard St in Stoke shortly after 7pm.

Police said Whitikau Barton was taken to hospital with critical injuries, but unfortunately died.

“We are continuing to investigate and hold those involved responsible for their actions and are confident in the progress made in our enquiries.

“We have a small, hard-working team [which] has been dedicated to piecing together the events that have unfolded leading up to Whitikau’s death in order to identify those responsible.”

A post-mortem has been completed in Christchurch, and a scene examination at the property on Orchard Street has now also been completed.

Police also remain interested in anyone who has seen or has information about a white BMW X5 station wagon with the registration BMW693.

Anyone who has seen that vehicle is encouraged to report it to police via 105, referencing file number 231110/4270, or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.