Shocking footage has emerged online of a ute ramming a police car during a boy-racer meet up in Hamilton.

The act was met with shock and cheers from the disorderly crowd as the ute sped away.

An alleged organiser of the meet-up reposted the video to social media and said he “hoped the [officers] got whiplash”.

“[They] spent the whole night man-handling people out of their cars for not having the right licence or not wearing seatbelts,” the person claimed.

A police officer appears to punch the passenger side window of the car after the act.

Footage posted to social media showed hundreds of participants and multiple police cars and officers attempting to shut the event down.

Organisers encouraged participants to hold their ground, claiming the police could “not move them on”.

Police have been approached for comment.

It comes after a swathe of crackdowns on anti-social driving behaviour across the country.

In April, Auckland police targeted the “Auckland invasion” event which led to 209 fines, 28 green and pink stickers, and five arrests.

Six cars were impounded and six people were forbidden to drive during “Operation Tread” which took place in Quay Street in central Auckland, Westgate, Onehunga, the North Shore, and near Mangatāwhiri.

Eleven people were also caught drink-driving after 1703 breath tests on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Auckland police cracking down on "boy racers" in April. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person blew nearly four times the legal limit.

Twenty-eight green and pink stickers were issued for “defective” vehicles, with a further six vehicles impounded.

In June, a teenager lost his leg after he was struck by a skidding car at a similar event in Foxton.

Christopher Junior (CJ) Holmes, 15, was out with his sister, Ella, and a crowd of 30 people doing burnouts and skids at Himatangi Block Road in Foxton on June 16.

“I got f***ing smoked. I was standing on the corner of the road filming the skid. He didn’t see me. It was black, I was wearing black clothes and there were no lights. His diff [differential] opened, the car spun out of control and I landed in the ditch,” CJ said.

Christopher Junior (CJ) Holmes had his leg amputated at Lower Hutt hospital after he was accidentally bowled by a skidding car.

Three days later CJ was transferred to Lower Hutt Hospital into intensive care where his right leg was amputated below his knee.

“I was in shock after I was hit and couldn’t feel any pain, but I knew my leg was broken bad. When they told me I needed an amputation I said, ‘Just get it off’. I will learn to walk again with a prosthetic – anything is possible,” CJ said.



