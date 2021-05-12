Covid 19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Ashley Bloomfield will give a vaccine update

There have been more than 388,000 vaccines administered across New Zealand. 120,000 of those have had their second doses.

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there have been more than 388,000 vaccines administered across New Zealand. 120,000 of those have had their second doses.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said there is one new Covid-19 case in MIQ - none in the community.

Bloomfield said the current assessment of the public health risk to New Zealand from the community case in Melbourne is low.

He said officials have advised quarantine-free travel can continue.

Yesterday there were 14,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered and things are tracking ahead of the planned rollout.

Hipkins said the Government will hit the half million mark within the next fortnight.

He thanked the workers across the country who are "delivering really good results".

In the last week, Auckland tipped over the 150,000 mark when it comes to Covid-19 jabs.

More than 80,000 people got the Covid vaccine in the past weel, Hipkins said.

He said the Government's booking system is working well ahead of the national vaccine rollout.

He said the vaccine rollout was an "evolving process" and the Government will continue to "refine" its logistics.

He said in the early stages there will be "teething troubles", particularly at the bigger and busier centres.

Hipkins had a message for people in group 4 - people aged under 65 and without any underlying health conditions - please refrain to walking up to a vaccination clinic at this stage.

That is because people who do have a booking might miss out, and people in groups 1, 2 and 3 must be prioritised for now.

People booking in first will help avoid people missing out and reduce congestion.

Bloomfield said there will be new vaccine data on the Ministry of Health website that will include an age and gender breakdown, as well as information on ethnicities.

Bloomfield said people can sometimes have reactions to the vaccine and it does have side effects - many are mild.

But serious reactions do happen - and the Government is monitoring these through the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring.

Today's update comes as the Government faces pressure over the operations of some of its vaccine sites – specifically one in Auckland.

The Herald reported that one site was described as a "shambles" after an 81-year-old was turned away from her pre-booked appointment when the site closed temporarily yesterday due to a lack of space.

Wendy Carpenter and her mother Robin Cornish arrived at the Highbrook site just before the 11am appointment yesterday to find a long queue of cars stretching along Highbrook Rd.

But, despite waiting in a queue for nearly half an hour, they were told the site had to close due to a lack of car parks.

"[It's] frustrating, it was a shambles," Carpenter told the Herald.

"It didn't look organised or in control at all to me."

Community case in Melbourne

The Melbourne case is linked to the Australian border, Bloomfield said, and the risk to New Zealand is low.

He said anyone who was in any of the locations of interest, in Australia, is not allowed to travel back to New Zealand for 14 days.

There were 4,500 people who have travelled to New Zealand since the case was in the community, which was the 6th of May.