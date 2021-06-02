Covid 19 coronavirus: 108-year-old war veteran Bill Mitchell gets Covid-19 vaccine

World War II veteran Bill Mitchell, one of New Zealand's oldest citizens, has received his first Covid-19 vaccine.
The 108-year-old got the jab last Friday as part of the Canterbury District Health Board's ongoing vaccination rollout to Aged Residential Care facilities.
Mitchell, who was 5 when the flu pandemic swept New Zealand in 1918, was one of 90 residents at the Palm Grove Rest Home in Christchurch to get vaccinated.
He said he was incredibly grateful to have received his first dose vaccination.
"Is that all? That was no trouble," he said at the time.
Approximately 1900 first dose vaccinations have been provided across 34 facilities in the region so far.
It is expected that in total, approximately 5300 ARC residents will be vaccinated Canterbury.
Executive lead for the CDHB's Covid-19 response, Ralph La Salle, said it was pleasing to see the vaccination rollout progressing at pace.
"As we continue to progress our rollout ahead of plan, we are delighted to have provided first dose vaccinations to some of our most vulnerable people."
The CDHB continues to make plans for when vaccinations will be rolled out to the wider community during the second half of this year.
It is planning to deliver around 30,000 vaccinations a week.
More information on timing for vaccinations in Canterbury can be found here.