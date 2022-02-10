Anti-mandate protest approaches fourth day, Cyclone Dovi on the way and close contact exemption registrations open in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Health officials are set to reveal if New Zealand will notch up another record day of Covid-19 cases as the virus continues to spread around the South Island.

Ahead of the Ministry of Health's Covid case numbers update, Northern District Health Board this morning confirmed 16 new cases in the region which are under investigation.

The virus is also spreading around the South Island, with a positive case confirmed overnight in Dunedin, after a record number of cases yesterday.

An expert has said the country could see 600 daily cases of Covid-19 by early next week and exceed 1000 in five to six days after that.

"You wouldn't put a precise estimate but the direction of the curve is very consistent. It is rising rapidly and we will obviously start to see numbers we've never seen before in New Zealand," University of Otago professor Michael Baker said.

Yesterday there were 306 new cases in the community and 30 cases of Covid-19 were detected at the border.

Twelve people were in hospital with the virus but none were in intensive care.

Northland DHB said seven of the region's new cases were in the Far North and nine were in the Whangārei District.

They are all under investigation to determine whether they are linked to known cases.

The Southern District Health Board said the Dunedin case had been infectious while in Dunedin, Wanaka and Cromwell.

The case will be counted in today's numbers, as well as two Queenstown cases reported yesterday.

One of the Queenstown cases became the first community case in the Southern DHB for the current outbreak.

The mayor of Queenstown Lakes Jim Boult described the news as a wake-up call for the community.

"This may feel confronting with our district having been free from Covid for so long, but we knew it was coming. Over the coming weeks and months, we are highly likely to see more cases pop up, so have a chat to your household about what you would do in case you had to isolate at home. Do you have enough groceries, pet food and medication, or do you have someone who can drop supplies at your door?" he said.

Meanwhile, police have said it might take days for the protest at Parliament to wrap up as it enters its fourth day.

More than 120 people were arrested in a volatile day of "unprecedented" protests yesterday, with stretched police indicating the anti-vaccine mandate occupation could last days.

This morning there were still about 50 tents on the ground and an estimate of a few hundred protesters.

A protester told an NZME reporter they expected more people to join them today, including a big group of school children.