There are a record 446 new Covid-19 cases in the community today. Video / NZ Herald

A handful of new locations of interest have been released, including a Queenstown Airport lounge and a Hamilton fitness centre.

People who were in the Koru lounge at Queenstown Airport on Tuesday, February 8 between 7.14am and 9.45am are being asked to self-isolate, get a test immediately and on the fifth day after the exposure.

Those at First Place Fitness, Te Rapa Hamilton, last Friday, February 4 between 4pm and 6.15pm are being asked to do the same.

Also on the list is the waiting area at Local Doctors on Dawson Road in Clover Park, Auckland. Anyone who was there between 1.30pm and 2.15pm on Monday, February 7 is told to isolate, and get tested immediately.

Hamilton's Te Ao Mārama United Pentecostal Church International Service Flagstaff has three exposure events listed.

People at the church on Sunday, January 30 from 7.30am to 2pm; Saturday, February 5 between 8pm and 12.30pm; and Sunday, February 6 from 7.30pm to 1.30pm are being asked to isolate and get tested immediately.

Anyone present at the Ellerslie Event Centre in the Parade Room and Tote on Ascot last Friday afternoon through to midnight is considered a close contact and is told to self-isolate and test immediately.

And a cafe in the Wairarapa, Cafe Medici in Martinborough, has also become a place of high risk. Those in the premises on Sunday between 10am and 11am are considered close contacts.

It comes as a Queenstown skydiving business and flights out of the holiday hotspot and on main trunk routes have been added to the Covid-19 locations of interest list as Omicron continues to spread in the south and a record 446 new community cases were reported today.

At 1pm The Bunker Queenstown was added to the growing list of businesses impacted by a visit from a Covid-infected person. Queenstown Airport on Sunday evening was added, and passengers flying in and out during the early evening are asked to monitor their health.

All those at NZONE Skydiving Queenstown on February 5 between 12.30pm and 1.45pm are deemed close contacts and should self-isolate and get tested immediately.

The Otago Daily Times is reporting it understands some staff at the business have been stood down pending negative results.

This morning the Ministry of Health identified three flights as high risk. Passengers in certain rows are required to get tested immediately and self-isolate.

They include flight NZ0566 from Christchurch to Auckland on January 30 at 6pm. Those seated in rows 22-26 are regarded as close contacts and asked to get tested and self-isolate immediately.

A second Air New Zealand flight NZ628 from Queenstown to Auckland at 8.30pm on February 6 is also regarded as a potential exposure site. Those seated in rows 14-18 are considered close contacts and need to take action.

A Jetstar Airways flight JQ259 from Auckland to Wellington on Friday, February 4 at 10.30am is also potential exposure site. Those seated on rows 7-11 are regarded as close contacts and need to self-isolate immediately.

And Jetstar flight JQ256 from Wellington to Auckland on Sunday at 1pm is also regarded as a location of interest. Those seated in rows 21-25 are regarded close contacts and must take action.



The Ballarat Queenstown, a pub in the town centre, is also considered a high-risk exposure site. Anyone at the establishment between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday, February 5 is requested to self-isolate and get tested.

A host of other eateries in the region have been added to the exposure sites including Armando's Kitchen Italian Cafe in Cromwell, the Ballarat Bar in Queenstown and the Cardrona Hotel and Scroggin Coffee and Eatery in Wanaka.

They join a growing number of businesses added as locations of interest since the announcement of the first Omicron case in Queenstown on Thursday.

Skyline Gondola Queenstown is also on the list on February 5, between 3.30pm and 5.45pm.

The ODT reports Skyline chief executive Geoff MacDonald said the case was a casual contact visiting the site and the business was waiting on further advice from the health board.

MacDonald said staff were continuing to work and monitor their health.

Other locations include the My Thai Lounge and Queenstown Airport.

Just hours after the Queenstown Covid case was announced, a case was also confirmed in Dunedin.

The Southern District Health Board advised of the case in a release shortly before 9pm on Thursday.

The SDHB said the person was in Dunedin, Wanaka and Cromwell during their infectious period.

The board said locations of interest would be published on the Ministry of Health website when they were identified.

The release said the Dunedin case was isolating at home, and the variant had not been confirmed.

The case will be counted in today's Ministry of Health case numbers, as will the two cases confirmed in Queenstown.

The SDHB said an investigation into the source of the Dunedin case was ongoing.

It followed a record-breaking 306 new cases yesterday. Twelve people are in hospital with the virus but none are in intensive care.

The new community cases were in Northland (12), Auckland (216), Waikato (48), Tairāwhiti (4), Bay of Plenty (7), Lakes (6), MidCentral (2), Taranaki (5), Hutt Valley (3) and the Capital and Coast (3).