Alison Erickson's Sanctum. Photo / Supplied

The South Island's biggest outdoor sculpture event has been cancelled due to the Omicron outbreak but organisers have found a way to still raise money for children in need.

Sculpture on the Peninsula was expected to go ahead this weekend but now Kiwis are invited to jump online to view the works, which will also be available for purchase.

Event manager and curator Gill Hay said her team of volunteers are philosophical about the late cancellation, particularly as it was meant to have been the final event that will be held.

"It is what it is, we did all we could to hold this event, having postponed it once already, but we didn't quite get there.

"What matters most to us now is that we honour the efforts that the sculptors have put into their works, and offer as many people as possible the chance to view and purchase these special pieces and get behind Cholmondeley Children's Centre."

My world revolves around me by Bryn Jones. Photo / Supplied

Cholmondeley offers respite care for families in need and has been the sole recipient of all funds raised in the event's 21-year history.

More than 200 works will be offered for sale online, from both established and emerging New Zealand sculptors.

Gill Hay said the online sales offer an exciting opportunity for art and sculpture lovers across New Zealand.

The fall by Sam Mahon. Photo / Supplied

"Usually, only a few thousand people get to experience this unique event. From Friday, however, our works are available to everyone, so we encourage New Zealanders to go online and give generously to support Cholmondeley."

The art will be loaded for online sales at www.sculpturenz.co.nz from 5pm on Friday.