Government in hot water with Waitangi Tribunal, festival-goers test positive for Covid and the Brian Tamaki saga continue in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A number of Covid-positive cases attended a festival in Hamilton at the weekend, according to the Ministry of Health.

In a statement, a spokesperson said public health officials were assessing the potential exposure.

Health advice for those who attended the festival is expected tomorrow. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The ministry became aware this afternoon of a number of cases attending the festival.

Health advice for those who attended the festival is expected to be published tomorrow, alongside an official list of locations of interest.

Soundsplash music festival was held at the weekend at Hamilton's Mystery Creek.

The three-day festival is attended by thousands of teenagers.

Soundsplash festival organisers say they have heard reports but have not had any contact with the ministry.

"We have not had confirmation from the Ministry of Health that we are a location of interest or that there were covid-positive cases at the event."

As well, three bus services and a hotel have been identified as close contact locations of interest this evening.

Anyone who was at the Te Puru Cafe and Bar in Rotorua between 7.45am and 8.15am on January 19 is advised to self isolate.

Three Auckland bus services have also been identified.

A Covid-19 case took the 25B bus on 20 January, from Mount Roskill Leisure Centre to The Civic at 11.45am, and then back at 6.30pm.

Those on the 25L from the Balmoral shops to Queen Street on 16 January between 1.45pm and 2.30pm are also considered close contacts.

More information is available on the Ministry of Health's website.

An early childhood centre in Tauranga has been linked to a suspected Omicron case, first reported yesterday.

The case attended the BestStart Pyes Pa on 19 January and was likely infectious at the time.

Everyone who was at the childhood centre at the time is being treated as a close contact, is being asked to isolate, and get tested immediately.

Toi Te Ora Public Health is working with the Ministry of Education to establish who was present at the centre on the day and is in the process of contacting those people.

No new cases are being reported in Bay of Plenty today.

Earlier today Wellington domestic airport and the Jetstar check-in were listed as Covid-19 location of interests.

The locations were listed this morning.

The Ministry of Health said anyone there between 6.30am and 9.40am on Monday 24 January should self-monitor for symptoms for the next eight days.

Anyone with symptoms needs to get tested and stay home until they return a negative result.

New Omicron cases reported on Tuesday were in Nelson-Tasman, Palmerston North, Tauranga and Auckland.

- additional reporting RNZ