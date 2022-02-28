There are 14,633 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today. Video / NZ Herald

A portable shower block is the latest addition to the protracted anti-mandate protest outside Parliament, amid warnings of worsening squalor and rampant Covid-19 infection.

The block of prefab showers appeared yesterday on a neighbouring street, a day after makeshift toilets were erected at the site and illegally plumbed into Wellington's wastewater system.

A police spokesperson said police were aware protestors had built their own toilet facilities.

An illegal makeshift ablution block built by anti-mandate protestors in Wellington. Photo / Jed Bradley

"Police focus has been on maintaining the integrity of the perimeter of the protest area. Although vehicles have been restricted from entering the site, pedestrian access is not prohibited."



Police had stopped vehicles, including tractors, and another structure from entering the protest cordon yesterday, the spokesperson said.

"While police have tried to discourage people from bringing in large pieces of equipment, people have been belligerent and determined enough to find entry points where they have been able to bring in items.

"We continue to be concerned by the deteriorating environment and reiterate that this is not a safe environment for people. Police will look to work with the Greater Wellington Regional Council to determine the next best course of action."

Meanwhile, one of the groups behind the protest has demanded the Government end all vaccine mandates by 10am today, as the unlawful occupation drags into day 22.

With protesters still refusing to leave the capital, the Freedom and Rights Coalition announced it will initiate mass non-compliance across the country from today if the demands are not met.

Protesters remain parked up outside Parliament grounds in Wellington. Photo / Mike Scott

Yesterday afternoon during a press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Parliament had continued to operate safely, despite the three-week occupation outside.

Some staff had been abused for things like not wearing masks, she said. Parliament was moving to hybrid settings but this was due to the outbreak, not the protest.

Ardern said the protest was part of the outbreak, calling it "Covid camp" and advising that nobody go near it.

The Government had made no decision on appealing last week's court decision around the lawfulness of police and defence force mandates.

The decision found the mandates breached aspects of the Bill of Rights Act, setting them aside.

On the ground in Wellington, a man was arrested yesterday for carrying a dangerous weapon near Parliament. He was handcuffed by police on Hill St for carrying a large metal pole he claimed was for his flag.

"We've told the police that we have the trespass orders prepared, and our compliance team ready to act with them as soon as they make a decision to enforce those trespass orders," said Goff, adding that the ball was now in police's court.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health confirmed 17 people who were at the Wellington protest have tested positive for Covid-19, with several requiring hospital treatment.

However, due to reluctance by protesters to get a Covid-19 test, the true number of cases linked to the protest was likely to be much higher.

Police block access to the Auckland Domain at Grafton as an anti-mandate camp continues. Photo / Michael Craig

"We advise all those currently at the protest, or who have been at the protest, who are displaying cold and flu symptoms to get a test and isolate until they receive their result."

Wellington City Councillor Fleur Fitzsimmons says protesters at the Parliament occupation are showing symptoms of Covid-19.

I drove past the convoy today, the squalor and the tents were confronting but the worst part was seeing people with obvious COVID symptoms freely walking around unmasked.



— Fleur Fitzsimons (@FleurFitzsimons) February 27, 2022

"I drove past the convoy today, the squalor and the tents were confronting but the worst part was seeing people with obvious Covid symptoms freely walking around unmasked."

All staff who were based in the Parliamentary library building alongside Parliament House have been relocated to other parts of Parliament, including the Act Party MPs and staff, the Herald understands.

The protesters have been camped on the library steps and some barriers have gone up inside the doors. It is understood police consider the library to be difficult to secure.

A large steel door has also now been bolted over the doorway that leads between the library and Parliament House. Its aim is to stop any protesters who might get into the library from making it into Parliament House itself, where the Debating Chamber is.