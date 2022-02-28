Kiwis in Aus welcomed home, Russia’s nuclear deterrent on ‘special alert’ and anti-mandate protesters look to enforce their own mandates in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland mayor Phil Goff is calling for decisive action by police to end the anti-mandate protest lingering for a third day at Auckland Domain.

All road access through the park in Grafton is blocked while a small group of protesters remain camped behind the Wintergardens.

It's bound to cause headaches for Auckland City Hospital staff and visitors, and visitors to the museum are affected.

"We've told the police that we have the trespass orders prepared, and our compliance team ready to act with them as soon as they make a decision to enforce those trespass orders," said Goff.

"We are awaiting a response from police on that."

Goff said the council has made its position "absolutely clear" and the ball is now in the police's court on when to take action.

"We're obviously not in the situation of Wellington at the moment but we don't want to be there, that's why we're asking for preventative action.

Goff said the group is breaching a bylaw which prevents people from camping on the public reserve.

"If we suspend the bylaw for one group, why would any other group believe they should follow what the bylaws require?

"This is not an area that is designed for people to camp in. It wouldn't be tolerated by anybody else and it shouldn't be tolerated from this group," he said.

Police said they are working with Auckland Council to "resolve the situation safely" but they are not aware of any issues being reported.

Anti-mandate protesters remain at Auckland Domain for a third day, causing the park to be closed to traffic. Photo / Michael Craig

Meanwhile, ​Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley told the Herald she wants to see police "come in" by the end of today because the group is breaching council bylaws.

"It's just going to keep growing and growing so why wouldn't you deal with it straight away?

"I don't understand what is taking so long, but I do know it's not from the council side."

Police stand outside the Park Rd entrance to Auckland Domain, near Auckland City Hospital. Photo / Michael Craig

A witness said each entrance to the Domain is blocked by security or construction workers and the park is unusually quiet this morning.

Auckland District Health Board (DHB) has warned its staff and visitors of the road closure.

Due to the protest in Auckland Domain, Domain Road remains closed. This means vehicles will not be allowed through the Domain and will be unable to park in Auckland Domain. We'll keep you updated as we hear more. — Te Toka Tumai | Auckland DHB (@Akld_DHB) February 27, 2022

Bartley said many visitors park at Auckland Domain because they cannot afford hospital parking costs.

"I don't know whether people down at the Domain considered that they are blocking access [to the hospital].

"I don't know if this is part of their plan to cause disruption but it's really not fair to everyone else who is trying to stay calm and help their families get through Covid."

Thousands marched across the city's Harbour Bridge on Saturday, in a protest organised by the Freedoms and Rights Coalition, forcing lanes to be closed to traffic.

A group then set up camp on a knoll behind the Domain Wintergardens and despite reportedly telling police they would be gone by Saturday evening, they remain for a third day.

"I don't think anybody wants to put up with this any longer ... this is the last thing people need," said Bartley.

"Shut it down now, that's what I reckon."

All vehicle entrances to Auckland Domain are blocked. Photo / Michael Craig

Visitors to the Auckland War Memorial Museum have to access the museum and underground car park via Titoki St, a spokesperson told the Herald.

A police spokesperson said they will continue to monitor the "small gathering of protesters".

"Police are supporting the Auckland Council and we are working closely with them in order to resolve the situation safely.

"Police have a duty to ensure public safety, while recognising the lawful right to protest.

"At this stage, police are not aware of any issues being reported in relation to this gathering."

Auckland DHB has warned staff, who often use Auckland Domain to access the hospital and park their vehicles, of the closures. Photo / Michael Craig

Today Ngati Paoa Trust Board said it supports the position of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei - tangata whenua of central Tāmaki Makaurau - in opposing the protest action.

"We are incredibly proud of the amazing mahi being conducted by our kaimahi across our health services to protect our whānau ... through vaccination, education and other support.

"At this very moment, Omicron has infected several of our whānau homes. There are now very few among our people who do not have whānau who are infected and are isolating, or who have recovered from the impacts of the virus.

"We know this will only get worse in the days and weeks ahead."