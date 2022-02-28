Focus Live: Wellington Covid-19 convoy protest

A man has been arrested for carrying a dangerous weapon near Parliament as the occupation drags into its 21st day.

The man was handcuffed by police on Hill St for carrying a large metal pole he claimed was for his flag. It comes as the protesters spread north into Auckland, with several tents set up overnight at the Auckland Domain, causing police to block vehicle access.

Tents in Auckland Domain. Photo / Michael Craig

With protesters still refusing to leave the capital, the Freedom and Rights Coalition has announced it will encourage a day of "non-compliance" tomorrow if the vaccine mandates are not lifted.

With March 1 given by some of the occupiers as the deadline for mandates to be dropped, The Freedom and Rights Coalition are now asking for Police and the Government to "meet immediately" with them tomorrow for negotiations.

If mandates have not been lifted by 10am on Tuesday, March 1, the Freedom and Rights Coalition is asking Kiwis to behave as if they have been.

"In short, from 10am this Tuesday, March 1, 2022, we want all Kiwis to now behave like all Covid-19 Public Health Response Act orders and notices have been revoked," says a statement on their website.

They are encouraging all employees who have lost their jobs due to vaccination orders to "make plans and prepare to return to work this week".

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says mandates will be lifted when they are no longer needed – not because of protesters.

Covid-19 spreading among protesters

Several Covid-19 cases have been linked to the protest, with police warning the sanitation and spread of disease mean it is no longer safe or suitable for children to be present.

"Aggressive behaviour from protesters, extremely poor sanitary conditions, the confirmed presence of Covid-19, and the number of unwell people among the group all make for an unsafe and unpleasant environment for anyone thinking of joining the activity," a police spokesperson said.

Wellington City Councillor Fleur Fitzsimmons says protesters at the Parliament occupation are showing symptoms of Covid-19.

I drove past the convoy today, the squalor and the tents were confronting but the worst part was seeing people with obvious COVID symptoms freely walking around unmasked.



I have no doubt they are adding to the public health emergency and infecting Wellingtonians #GoHomeToBed — Fleur Fitzsimons (@FleurFitzsimons) February 27, 2022

A spokesperson for Regional Public Health said in a statement that they are aware of seven Covid-19 linked to the protest. Three cases connected to the protest have been hospitalised. Of these, two were hospitalised in the Wellington region and one outside of the Wellington region.

The Ministry of Health has also warned the protest is a potential superspreader event.

But protesters in Wellington show no signs of moving on – on Monday a block of showers was installed near the protest site, following on from the installation of permanent toilet blocks over the weekend plumbed directly into Wellington's wastewater system.

A shower block is being set up on Stout Street at the Convoy Protest. Photo / Mike Scott

Wellington City Council says although this is clearly an illegal connection, concerns for staff safety mean they cannot go in without the assistance of the police.

Protesters build toilet blocks near Parliament. Photo / Jed Bradley

The protesters seem to have managed to get the toilets, wood panels and piping into the protest area for the new toilet block despite police warning on Thursday that they would only be letting essential supplies such as food and drink in.

More than 14,600 Covid-19 cases on Monday

There are 14,633 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health announced - slightly down on Sunday's case number of 14,941.

There are 344 people in hospital including five in intensive care.

There are now 17 people identified as having tested positive who were at the protest. Due to reluctance by protestors to get a COVID-19 test, the true number of cases linked to the protest is likely to be much higher.

"We advise all those currently at the protest, or who have been at the protest, who are displaying cold and flu symptoms to get a test and isolate until they receive their result."

The ministry said it was concerned about the spread of the virus at the protest.