225 teachers were dismissed for refusing to comply with the vaccine mandate. Photo / 123RF

By John Gerritsen of RNZ

Education Payroll records show more than 400 school staff resigned over the government's vaccine mandate.

The Education Ministry said the mandate was included as a reason for resignation in the payroll system last year, however, schools did not have to use the coding.

As a result, it is unclear exactly how many staff members left because of the rule, the Ministry said.

The Teaching Council said it received reports from employers that 225 teachers were dismissed for refusing to comply with the vaccine mandate.

It said refusing to get vaccinated did not breach the teachers' code of professional responsibility and it took no action on those cases.

- RNZ