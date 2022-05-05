After America's mask mandate was voided, the CDC continue to urge people to wear a mask. Photo / Unsplash

The transport mask mandate may have been overturned by a Florida ruling on February 18 but the Centres for Disease Control have made their advice clear; mask up, even if you don't have to.

While America's Department of Justice works to appeal the Florida ruling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reiterated their recommendation on Tuesday that people should continue to mask up in certain places.

Based on "currently available data" the CDC said it was beneficial to wear a mask in "crowded or poorly ventilated locations," like aeroplanes and airports.

Given the data surrounding the efficacy of masking when it comes to protecting yourself and others from Covid-19, the recommendation is no surprise.

"CDC continues to recommend that all people — passengers and workers, alike — properly wear a well-fitting mask or respirator in indoor public transportation conveyances and transportation hubs to provide protection for themselves and other travelers in these high volume, mixed population settings," said CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky in a statement.



"We now have a range of tools we need to protect ourselves from the impact of COVID-19, including access to high-quality masks and respirators for all who need them."

"Additionally, it is important for all of us to protect not only ourselves but also to be considerate of others at increased risk for severe COVID-19 and those who are not yet able to be vaccinated. Wearing a mask in indoor public transportation settings will provide protection for the individual and the community," she said.

Causes in the US may be far fewer than during the omicron-related wave but have started to increase in recent weeks. This week, the seven-day moving average of new cases is over 60,000 and the CDC believes this is largely a result of omicron's new subvariant, BA.2.

America's federal transportation mask mandate was first implemented in January 2021 and was extended multiple times.

After it was overturned by a federal judge in Florida last month, major US airlines and airports, rideshare services and Amtrak quickly dropped their mask-wearing policies.

In New Zealand, under the orange setting of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, there are several transport-related instances where masks are mandated. Masks must be worn on public transport and domestic flights, at indoor arrival and departure points like bus stops or airports and in taxis or rideshare vehicles.