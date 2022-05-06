David Hodge was principal of the private St Kentigern College in east Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

David Hodge, the former principal of several Auckland high schools, has died following an illness.

The 69-year-old is being remembered as an exceptional educator who cared about people from all walks of life.

Former students and staff have called him a mentor and friend.

Hodge was most recently head of the private St Kentigern College but stepped down last year because of poor health.

He had moved to the school in 2017, taking charge of the college's four schools across three campuses.

That followed more than a decade as principal of Rangitoto College, the country's largest school at the time, with more than 3000 students. Before that he was head of Tāmaki College in Glen Innes.

In June last year, Hodge announced he was taking early retirement for health reasons.

In a message posted to social media, St Kent's announced "with great sadness" that Hodge had passed away peacefully on April 29.

"He will remain in our thoughts and memories for his contribution as Head of Saint Kentigern," the post said.

"We express our deepest condolences to his wife Maggie, his children Jessica, James, Caitlin and Charlotte and their families for their loss. David will forever be in our hearts."

"You were a friend who listened to my cries"

Former students and teachers have been commenting online about Hodge's impact on their lives.

One commenter online described Hodge as a "shining light" in education who cared about those he worked with, and another called him an "exceptional leader".

Another said he was "a beautiful man [who] took time to talk to everyone, and remembered everything".

Tuafono Teio, a former pupil at Tāmaki College, wrote that Hodge was more than just a principal: "You were a friend who listened to my cries when I thought all was for nothing".

"Life was hard at home but when you stopped me in the hall asking if everything was okay, I paused and said 'I'm alguds' you replied with 'never give up, keep your head up'," she wrote.

Years later Teio saw him at her son's rugby game and ran for a hug before they chatted about where she had ended up in life.



"You don't realise only a handful of people placed me where I am today and you "SIR" were one of them!" she wrote on his obituary.

Teio went on to found the Awhi Shed which fed hundreds of families during lockdown and provided care packages to those in need. She told the Herald that was a part of Hodge's legacy - as was the message she had passed on to her own children of never giving up.

"He meant a lot to me and still means a lot to me."

"Huge sense of sorrow and loss"

Rangitoto College principal Patrick Gale, who took over from Hodge, said his predecessor was very humble but would speak up when he felt things were wrong or unfair.

"He wasn't afraid to take on the Ministry of Education to protect other people when he felt that decisions being made weren't for the benefit of students and communities."

David Hodge on his first day as principal of Rangitoto College, which he attended as a student. Photo / NZME

Previously Hodge had led Tāmaki College, which as a decile 1 school served some of the city's poorest students, before moving to Rangitoto which was decile 10, and then the private St Kent's.

He wasn't particularly aligned with any type of school, Gale said.

"He was interested in education across all communities."

Hodge was on the board of Global Connections, which allies schools across the globe.

"He was really innovative in that sense, he would look to other schools for inspiration to see what we could be doing better in New Zealand."

At Rangitoto, Hodge had built on the legacy of Allan Peachey, who had led the school for a long time.

"Allan had created a vision of a world-class education. David was the man who delivered on that," Gale said.

Rangitoto College principal Patrick Gale says David Hodge was a sounding board for him after moving to St Kentigern College. File photo / Jason Oxenham

Hodge's commercial acumen brought in more funding including through the international student programme, which meant Rangitoto could offer more to its students.

After he left for St Kent's he retained strong links to the school, which he attended as a teenager. He continued to act as a sounding board for Gale. His wife, Maggie Winterstein, is Rangitoto's board chair and their daughters are both Rangitoto students.

Many teachers at the school had worked with Hodge and were feeling "a huge sense of sorrow and loss" this week, Gale said.

Hodge had been celebrated and remembered this week including with a minute of silence at the school assemblies.

Described in his obituary as a "treasured husband, father and grandfather", Hodge is survived by his wife Maggie and their daughters Caitlin and Charlotte, as well as his former wife Diane and their children Jessica and James and four grandchildren.

• A funeral service will be held this Sunday, May 8, at 2pm at North Harbour Stadium, followed by a private cremation.