Two Saint Kentigern School, Auckland leaders leave with serious health issues in two months

Saint Kentigern College this week announded principal Russell Brooke would be on "special leave" for a number of weeks. Photo / Saint Kentigern

Two senior leaders at a top Auckland school have been forced to resign or take leave because of health issues in the past two months.

Head of Saint Kentigern David Hodge announced he was taking early retirement, effective immediately, in June to focus on personal health issues.

Two months later the east Auckland private school informed parents the principal of the college, Russell Brooke, was on extended leave, which the Herald understands is also for health reasons.

A letter sent to parents earlier this week from Saint Kentigern Trust Board chairman Mark Conelly stated Brooke was taking a "period of leave effective from the start of this term".

The letter went on to say the leave might be for several weeks but the board was pleased Duncan McQueen had agreed to lead the college in the meantime.

"Mr McQueen is a long-serving member of the Saint Kentigern College senior leadership team and was principal of the former Middle College," the letter said.

"Mr McQueen will report to the executive committee of the Trust Board and will work with the leadership of the college to ensure it continues to meet the needs of our students and staff."

Speaking to the Herald, Conelly confirmed Brooke was on "special leave" for a personal matter but said he could not elaborate on the situation.

Brooke took on the role of Saint Kentigern College at the start of 2020 when the school decided to merge the Middle College and Senior College into one structure.

Before his appointment at the Pakuranga school, Brooke was principal of ACG Parnell College for three years and principal of Long Bay College before that.

This week's announcement followed the Trust Board's June notification to the school community that Hodge would be taking early retirement to focus on health and his family.

Hodge confirmed his "very sudden resignation" was because of his health but declined to detail his condition.

He became the first head of Saint Kentigern in term two, 2017 and was responsible for oversight of the preschool, girls' school, boys' school and college.

He had been principal of Rangitoto College, the country's largest school, for 11 years before his appointment and was principal of Tamaki College before that.