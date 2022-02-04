The Ministry of Health has urged people to take precautions as many prepare to travel for the long weekend. Video / Dean Purcell / Jed Bradley / Michael Craig / Getty

The Ministry of Health has urged people to take precautions as many prepare to travel for the long weekend. Video / Dean Purcell / Jed Bradley / Michael Craig / Getty

As Omicron starts to spread through the country, daily Covid cases are expected to reach a record high since the pandemic first struck our shores two years ago.

Yesterday, there were 209 new Covid cases in the community.

The record was 222 daily cases on November 16 last year at the height of the Delta outbreak.

The Ministry of Health is due to deliver the latest Covid update shortly after 1pm.

It comes as five people have become infected with the virus in Hokianga, Northland.

Hauora Hokianga said, in a Facebook post, they were advised by officials late last night there were five new positive Covid-19 cases in the area.

Until they had further details, the growing Omicron cases in the country was an important reminder to get vaccinated, they said.

"Please ensure that you are extra vigilant over the long weekend and please stay away from large gatherings," they urged.

The community health group was encouraging people who were isolating or a close contact to reach out to them if they needed assistance.

Kia ora tātou, Update!! 🛑We were advised late this evening that there are 5 new positive Covid-19 cases in Hokianga.... Posted by Hauora Hokianga on Friday, February 4, 2022

Covid-19 modeller professor Michael Plank yesterday said although Omicron infections had so far risen slightly slower than in many other countries, case numbers were still doubling roughly every four days.

"It is likely we'll see record cases numbers very soon, if not [today] then I think it will be within the next few days."

Plank said it was too early to predict how New Zealand's Omicron outbreak would pan out.

So far the average daily case numbers had doubled about every four to five days, whereas they had doubled every two to three days in some countries.

If New Zealand can keep the doubling of infections to the lower end of that scale, it will be quite good by comparison, he said.

"We'll also find that our red traffic light system and the measures people are taking are doing their job, which is to slow things down and spread out the load on our health systems," he said.

Daily numbers were still far below earlier modelling tipping as many as 50,000 new cases could be emerging by Waitangi Day.

However, as pandemic-weary Kiwis seek a more normal life involving unimpeded overseas travel and no lockdowns, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday urged against complacency.

The threat of infection spread has triggered a warning to holidaymakers in a week which has seen Auckland once more become the nation's Covid hotspot.

Officials warned this week that travel contributed to the spread of the infection and said it was important people going away took measures to reduce the risk of both catching and spreading the virus.