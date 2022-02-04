If you have COVID-19, this video explains what to watch for and when to seek medical advice. Video / Health Navigator NZ

An Auckland movie theatre, the city's airport and Rotorua fun park are among the latest Covid high-risk exposure sites.

The sites include Hoyts Cinema Botany Downs, Auckland's domestic airport and Timezone Motion Entertainment Rotorua.

People visiting these locations on the days and times listed below are required to isolate and get a Covid test today and five days from now, the Ministry of Health says.

It comes after an Indian eatery in Mission Bay and an F45 gym in Mount Eden were earlier added to the high-risk exposure sites.

People who attended a private event at Tarka Indian Eatery in Mission Bay on January 30 between 6.30pm and 11.30pm have been asked to self-isolate, get tested immediately and then again five days after.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," officials said on the Ministry of Health website.

Anyone who attended F45 Training, located on New North Rd in Mount Eden, on Wednesday, January 26 between 12.06pm and 1.15pm is advised to also self-isolate, get tested immediately and then again five days after.

4pm update

The latest high-risk sites are:

• Timezone Motion Entertainment, Rotorua: Saturday, January 29, 11am-2pm.

• Auckland Airport Regional Lounge, Auckland Domestic Airport, Māngere: Sunday, January 30, 4.45pm-8pm.

• Hoyts Cinemas, Botany Downs: Sunday, January 30, 8.42pm-11.30pm.

It comes as yesterday afternoon, a flight from Great Barrier to Auckland was also listed as a location of interest, sparking concerns from locals over low vaccination rates at the outer Hauraki Gulf island.

Great Barrier Island has one of Auckland's lowest vaccination rates at 82 per cent of eligible adults double dosed, compared with the national average of 95 per cent.

Great Barrier Local Board deputy chairperson Luke Coles said some residents had become complacent because there was yet to be a case there.

"No one knows anyone who has really been affected by it because we are so isolated and it hasn't got there and as a consequence people have taken it a little bit less seriously," Coles said.

However, he said that could all change if Great Barrier Island was exposed.

Other flights were named as locations of interest at 5pm yesterday: Jetstar flight 252 Wellington to Auckland on Saturday, January 29 at 7.59am; and NZ5082 from Nelson to Auckland on Thursday, January 27 at 4.50pm.

People at Central Bakery in Māngere on Friday, January 28 between 2pm and 2.15pm are also considered close contacts.

Three other flights, NZ0535 Auckland to Christchurch, also on Saturday, January 29 at 11am; JQ237 Auckland to Christchurch on Monday, January 24 at 4pm; and NZ8274 Auckland to Kerikeri on Saturday, January 22 at 11am are also on the ministry's 3pm update.

Also a location of interest is the Good Eastern Taphouse in Rotorua between 5.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday, January 28.

Earlier yesterday, people who visited the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Papatoetoe on Sunday, January 30, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm were listed as close contacts of a positive case.

The advice from health officials is to self-isolate, get tested and then again on day five after potential exposure.

Earlier, two Auckland gyms, a barber and a bus route were added to the growing list.

Those sites are:

• Zero-2-100 Fitness Flat Bush: Monday, January 31, 7am-11am.

• Zero-2-100 Fitness Flat Bush, Cardio room: Sunday, January 30, 7am-11am.

• Bus 32 Jordan Rd Māngere to Ōtāhuhu Station: Thursday, January 27, 1.15pm-1.40pm.

• Cutting Club New Lynn: Thursday, January 27, 9am-6pm; Saturday, January 29, 9am-6pm; and Sunday January 30, 9am-2pm.

• Gym Zero Cardio Room Flat Bush: Saturday, January 29, 7am-11am.

The health advice is the same for all five locations: self-isolate, test immediately and again on day five after potential exposure.

It comes as 243 community Covid-19 cases have been announced today making it the record daily cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 10 people in hospital today and one person in ICU.

The Ministry of Health is today reporting new community cases in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Whanganui and Wellington.