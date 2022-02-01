Debbie Ngarewa-Packer (right) with a member of the Manaaki Whanau saliva testing team last month. Photo / Supplied

Four new Omicron cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Hāwera on Tuesday, although three missed the Ministry of Health's daily cut-off period for reporting.

Māori Party co-leader and South Taranaki-based list MP Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said it was frustrating to have a "drip-feed" of official Ministry communications regarding new cases.

She said she had known about the ones in Hāwera for the past two days.

"We want to get as much testing done as possible, so we can tease it out and keep things contained," Ngarewa-Packer said.

"If the virus' advantage is that it can spread quickly, then surely our ministries need to adjust their communications and their reporting templates.

"We are still running on the same templates from 2020 and 2021. That means our communities don't get told in real time and they are going to relax, and they aren't going to get tested in real time."

Having official confirmation of cases was important for the community to see, she said.

"Even a day delay is too long.

"We use all our own comms and networks to get information out, but the reality is the testing in Hāwera is low.

"We did have a good response yesterday, but is it matching four positive cases? No, it's not.

"I think we need a flexible agency to change that template, to stop making your cut-off timeline for reporting at midnight."

Testing and vaccination rates were lagging in parts of her region, and people needed to hear the official response to new cases as soon as possible, Ngarewa-Packer said.

"We are all doing everything we can to protect our community, and the Ministry of Health needs to stretch itself a bit more now.

"It's not too much to expect the Ministry's response unit to adjust so people get as close to real-time information as possible."

Ngarewa-Packer said the Ministry needed to "be a little less bureaucratic and a bit more community-minded" in the way it operated.

"If the numbers we are seeing in the modelling are as high as they are saying they're going to be, we've got a long way to go.

"They [Ministry of Health] just need to get their act together. We've probably got days versus weeks.

"[The Ministry] need to adjust to us."

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.