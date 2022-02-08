Hamuera Evans, 47, contracted Covid at a bar in Matamata and recovered remarkably well, given his pre-existing conditions. Photo / Supplied

It is one of the many mystifying accounts of the Bible. During the last of a series of plagues to strike Egypt, it is written that God "passed over" and protected the houses of the Israelites.

Jews had been told to mark their doors with the blood of sacrificed lambs — the Passover offering - and the plague left the firstborns in marked households unscathed.

One modern theory posits that mycotoxins released in the earlier plague - when the River Nile was "turned to blood' by an algal bloom - had contaminated grains and poisoned some children.

Unfortunately, we cannot hope Covid 19 "passes over". Due to the "novel" nature of this coronavirus, our bodies cannot have been exposed to it and the only means of natural immunity is by being exposed to it.

Lisa Maragakis and Gabor David Kelen from John Hopkins University report even natural immunity to the coronavirus weakens or wanes over time, and does so faster than immunity provided by Covid-19 vaccination.

Where there is cause for optimism however, is the experiences of people such as Matamata fencing contractor Hamuera Evans. The 47-year-old had all classic pre-existing conditions to make him highly susceptible to being ravaged by the virus - born with hepatitis B and blocked lungs; suffering bronchial and sinus problems all his life.

A novel coronavirus that manifests in the respiratory system should have knocked Evans down hard. Instead, the part-time DJ was sick for a couple of weeks before bouncing back to health.

Even more suprising, Evans subsequently almost died in a diving incident. He was warned by doctors his recovery would be hampered by his earlier Covid infection and he would require up to five days in hospital. He was fully restored discharged from hospital within 12 hours.

Evans shared his intriguing story as research is launched into the long-term impacts of Covid from people who have lived through it. The Victoria University of Wellington study aims to survey people anonymously aged 16 and over who have had Covid-19 or were a probable case prior to December last year. A "probable case" is someone who is likely to have had the virus, based on symptoms and contact with a known case, but this was not confirmed by testing - either because the person wasn't tested or had a false negative test result.

Results will be used to provide recommendations to the Ministry of Health, which as funded the research with $1.2 million, on how to better support people with Covid-19.

Highlighting Evans' case is potentially detrimental to the public health effort as it may lead some to believe they too will shake off this infection. The problem with that is, no one yet knows who will be knocked down, and who will get back up again.

What we do know, is that getting vaccinated, and boosted, is still the best way to protect your household — firstborns and all.