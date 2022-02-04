Members of Parris Goebels' famous Royal Family dance crew in rehearsals. Photo / Norrie Montgomery, File

EDITORIAL

As we look forward to an overseas stretch of the legs (not spread, thank you, Mr Hipkins), an incident this week should serve as a timely reminder.

One of New Zealand's key performances at the World Trade Expo was unable to go ahead after members of Parris Goebel's Royal Family Dance Crew tested positive for Covid-19.

They were scheduled to take the stage as part of New Zealand's "National Day", but a post on the New Zealand at Expo 2020 social media page announced their shows have been cancelled "for the safety of performers, staff and audiences". It said "several" members of the crew had tested positive.

As well as feeling for their being unwell and disappointed, it should be borne in mind that the World Trade Expo in Dubai has been set up to withstand the rigours of the most transmissible variants of Covid.

Organisers reassured governments around the world that visitors and performers would have the most robust safeguards possible. A statement said there were "extensive provisions to ensure an exceptional and safe expo for everyone are in line with the UAE's wider efforts to combat Covid-19".

The dance troupe is no stranger to travel either, having won three World Hip Hop Dance Championship titles and provided choreographers and dancers to some of the biggest pop stars.

However, this virus is more wily. Those heading for departure lounges over the next few months should know that disruptions are far from over.

As we anticipate rejoining the world stage, do not be lulled. Covid hasn't finished its not-so merry dance.