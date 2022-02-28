Protesters continue to camp outside Parliament despite the Prime Minister labelling it a "Covid camp". Photo / Jed Bradley

Daily press conferences with health bosses and ministers are returning as Omicron case numbers continue to soar and the country sits in the worst phase of the outbreak exactly two years after the virus first wormed its way in.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will front the first press conference at 1pm today and from then - depending on the day - there will be a roster of health officials and ministers fronting media.

With the exception of Monday's update to be given during the Prime Minister's usual 4pm post Cabinet press conference, the remaining briefings will be held at the familiar 1pm time.

Bloomfield will hold the briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays, along with other health officials to provide health information. Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will host on Wednesdays and different ministers will take turns on Friday, when it will be done from Auckland.

Yesterday the country recorded 14,633 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 100,000.

In a late night social media post, Prime Minister Jacinda has recalled being called about New Zealand's first Covid-19 case two years ago, saying she knew it was the "beginning of a big battle".

Since receiving that call while speaking with the Prime Minister of Australia in 2020, Ardern said the world has fundamentally been changed by the pandemic.

"But in amongst all of the really tough times, I still hope the team of five million know that they made a difference."

Meanwhile a key health adviser to the Government is warning people to get ready for some difficult days in the next month as Covid cases continue to rise.

Strategic Covid-19 public health advisory group chairman professor Sir David Skegg said not only would an increase in cases continue to put pressure on the health system, but businesses would were being disrupted and people's social lives were also being impaired.

"There will be - there already is - considerable pressure on our health system so the next few weeks are going to be very challenging."

He told RNZ he was "not alarmed" by the current case numbers, but also didn't know when the outbreak would peak.

Speaking on only 70 per cent eligible people in New Zealand being boosted, Skegg said while he would like to see it up to 100 per cent he was reassured that it was much higher for older people who were the most vulnerable.

He urged people to get boosted now and said there was still time for people to do it because the majority of people still hadn't been infected.

There are growing concerns that protest scenes across the country pose a risk of becoming super spreader events.

Yesterday afternoon during a press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the protest was part of the outbreak, calling it "Covid camp" and advising that nobody go near it.

Some 17 people who entered the protest area have been infected with Covid but the actual numbers are expected to be much higher due to the reluctance of those involved to get tested.

There are concerns protests in Auckland and Christchurch could also be high-transmission locations.

Ardern said despite the Wellington protest entering its third week, Parliament had continued to operate safely.

Parliament was moving to hybrid settings but this was due to the outbreak, not the protest.

But one of the groups behind the protest has warned it will initiate mass non-compliance across the country from today if the Government did not end all vaccine mandates by 10am today.

"If the government is not lifting mandates today, we the people will lift them!" a post on the Freedom and Rights Coalition Facebook page said.

The group is threatening "united non-compliance" across the country, encouraging people to act as if Covid restrictions and mandates no longer exist.

People who lost their jobs due to vaccination orders are encouraged to return to work, as well as ignore other traffic light restrictions such as venue capacity limits, scanning in and the use of masks.