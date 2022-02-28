Anti-mandate protesters have been camping at Auckland Domain since Saturday. Photo / Michael Craig

Anti-mandate protesters have been camping at Auckland Domain since Saturday. Photo / Michael Craig

A deadline has passed for anti-mandate protesters to leave Auckland Domain but their campsite remains.

"We're not going anywhere," one protester told the Herald.

The small group, which has set up a makeshift camp behind the Wintergardens, were given until midday by the council to pack up.

They were issued with breach of bylaw notices this morning by council staff, who were supported by police.

But there was no sign of movement this afternoon. Police officers left the site soon after midday. Roads remain closed to the domain.

Protesters appear to be digging in. Several groups arrived with groceries, bedding and other supplies in trolleys.

The campsite has about 10 tents and five cars. Protesters are flying flags, including an upside-down New Zealand flag, a Scottish flag and a Tino Rangatiratanga flag.

The protester who declined to be named told the Herald they were inspired by the occupation on Parliament grounds. A sign outside the domain campsite said "We stand with Wellington".

Earlier, Auckland Council said there were concerns over damage to public property and "disrespect" shown to a culturally significant pā site.

"While the council respects Aucklanders' rights to peaceful protest, parking on the grass and camping at the Domain is prohibited," said director of regulatory services Craig Hobbs.

"We also had serious concerns regarding damage to public property and the disrespect shown towards a culturally significant pā site.

"We have been in dialogue with those on-site over recent days and had expressed our concerns, prior to today's enforcement action being taken."

Protesters have been told by Auckland Council to remove tents and cars by midday. Photo / Michael Craig

Police have blocked vehicle access to the Domain this week, which has affected Auckland City Hospital staff and visitors who often park at the reserve for free.

Police said officers were there this morning "to ensure that there have been no breaches of the peace".

Mayor Phil Goff said yesterday the council had trespass notices and its compliance team "at the ready" if police wished to enforce action on the group.

Goff said the group is breaching a bylaw that prevents people from camping on the public reserve.

"If we suspend the bylaw for one group, why would any other group believe they should follow what the bylaws require?

"This is not an area designed for people to camp in. It wouldn't be tolerated by anybody else and it shouldn't be tolerated from this group," he said yesterday.

Police have been patrolling entrances to Auckland Domain this week. Photo / Michael Craig

On Saturday a protester in a video claimed to have mana whenua status, and said they were occupying a pa site.

But Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei - tangata whenua of central Auckland - said they do not support protest actions against vaccination and mandates.

"These actions are in direct opposition to the pathway we have chosen as leaders of our people, and the way forward that we have encouraged our Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei people to follow," it said.

Ngati Paoa Trust Board has also voiced its opposition to the protests.

Thousands marched across the city's Harbour Bridge on Saturday, in a protest organised by the Freedoms and Rights Coalition, closing lanes to traffic.