The Harbour Bridge was closed for 90 minutes on Saturday while protesters walked over it. Photo / Michael Craig

The Harbour Bridge was closed for 90 minutes on Saturday while protesters walked over it. Photo / Michael Craig

Covid is impacting New Zealand's busiest stretch of motorway, with the moveable barriers on the Auckland Harbour Bridge staying put this week due to a lack of staff.

The moveable barriers on the iconic structure will remain in 4x4 layout for the rest of this week due to Covid-19 impacting staffing numbers.

The barriers are usually changed to respond to the heavier flows of traffic heading south into the city in the morning and north in the afternoon.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - TUE, 01 MAR

Due to covid-related staffing impacts the moveable barriers on the Harbour Bridge will remain in 4x4 layout for the rest of this week. Please take extra care during your morning or afternoon peak period commute. ^TP pic.twitter.com/FcWaAQz9FZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 28, 2022

Waka Kotahi announced the change on Twitter this morning and asked motorists to take extra care during the morning or afternoon peak period commutes.

The ageing bridge was closed for about 90 minutes on Saturday as about 2000 people walked across it chanting "mandates gone by 1st of March" and "freedom".

Police defended allowing protesters to walk across the bridge, saying it was in order to avoid escalation.

In September 2020, the bridge was closed for several weeks after a truck crashed into it severely damaging its centre span.