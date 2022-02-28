Kiwis in Aus welcomed home, Russia’s nuclear deterrent on ‘special alert’ and anti-mandate protesters look to enforce their own mandates in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Around 22 per cent of people undergoing PCR Covid testing in Wellington are now recording positive results, as Omicron spreads throughout the capital.

There were 604 new cases confirmed in the CCDHB area today, amounting to a total of 1820 active cases in the region.

It comes on day 21 of the anti-mandate protest at Parliament, which was last week listed as a high-risk location of interest, and has now had at least 17 Covid-19 cases connected to it.

Capital & Coast DHB and Hutt Valley DHB acting Covid-19 Response acting general manager Dr Junior Ulu said they were experiencing a high demand for rapid antigen tests at testing sites.

"Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs have administered 425 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, with Wellington's positive rate this morning sitting at around 22 per cent for the previous 24 hours.

"Wait time for PCR results from our lab is up to two days for tests taken in the community, and one day for hospital tests."

RATs were available at dedicated collection and testing sites – including the centre on Taranaki St - and they would be looking to increase this over the coming days.

Meanwhile, there are now a total of 648 positive cases of Covid-19 among students at the Victoria University of Wellington's halls of residence.

Chief operating officer Mark Loveard said students who had tested positive were isolating in their rooms, with meals being delivered to them.

The halls also had supplies of Rapid Antigen tests, he said.

"Parents of students who have tested positive are able to collect their young person and take them home to recover providing private transport is used," he said.

"Detailed planning had been undertaken to prepare for an outbreak of Covid-19 in our halls of residence and good systems are in place."

Wellington City Council has also issued an update to say the current Omicron outbreak would likely affect council services and facilities, including pools, libraries, rubbish collection and cemeteries.

Thorndon pool was closed today due to staffing shortages and the impact of Omicron.

The Wellington region has 97.8 per cent of its population aged 12 and older with two doses of the vaccine, and 98.7 per cent with one dose.

Just over 77 per cent of the eligible population aged 18 and above had been boosted.