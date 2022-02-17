Covid-19 Omicron convoy protest: Govt in crisis meeting over protest, police increase tow capacity.

A University of Otago spokesperson said today Public Health South advised the university that students who attended parties in Castle St between the hours of 7pm on February 12 and 1am on February 13 should be tested for Covid-19 immediately and isolate until results are available.

Howe St, also in the student area, was tonight added as a close contact exposure site on the Ministry of Health website's locations of interest page.

Students who attended parties in Castle St and Howe St between the hours of 7pm on Monday, February 14 and 12.30am on Tuesday, February 15, should self-isolate until February 21 and be tested on February 19.

Castle St in Dunedin's student area. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

The spokesperson said any students or staff who felt unwell should be tested. The university was working with police, the Otago University Student Association (OUSA), and the Otago Polytechnic to educate and inform students of risks and to keep the community safe.

BREAKING: North Dunedin’s Covid testing centre are turning away most asymptomatic ppl, asking them to self-isolate and monitor symptoms instead. Students have rushed to the centre in the hours since a Uni-wide alert advised partygoers to get tested. More in @CriticTeArohi soon pic.twitter.com/50bl3Rb6zn — Denzel Chung (@ChungWingKit) February 17, 2022

"Mass gatherings pose a significant health risk and are a serious concern," the spokesperson said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond reiterated the message circulated to students last week that now was "not the time" for large parties.

He hoped the news would "bring them back to reality" and realise they were susceptible to the virus.

The majority of parties monitored by police had been compliant with regulations, but the confirmation of a Covid-19 case would be taken into account by officers when enforcing Covid-19 rules in the student quarter.

Some 3200 students were scheduled arrive on Friday and Saturday.

Bond hoped their parents would give them a "good talking to" and encourage them to keep themselves safe before they arrived at their halls.

Follow the rules, says mayor

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins today encouraged students to follow health guidelines. He said Covid-19 was always going to find its way back to Dunedin, and into the city's large student population, eventually.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins. Photo / Getty Images

However, news of a confirmed case was still unsettling for many people, he said.

''I encourage everyone to follow the rules to minimize the spread of this virus over the coming days.

''Now is not the time to be attending large parties or ignoring other health guidelines under our current red traffic light settings, given the heightened risk of transmission.

''We should all be focused on doing everything we can collectively to flatten the curve and minimise the disruption to our critical health services over the coming days, weeks and months."

Efforts by communities since the pandemic began two years ago meant Dunedin was more prepared for the return of the virus.

''It does mean we will have to redouble our efforts, but I'm confident we can get through this just like we have before.''

Hawking urged everyone to remember the basics of life under red, including vaccine passes, masks, hand washing and scanning in. And it's not too late to get vaccinated or boosted.

''Together, these steps are the best way to keep our friends and whanau safe.''

OUSA president Melissa Lama said the organisation had been running a campaign to educate students about the pandemic and continued to do so.

"Look after yourselves and keep up good hygiene practices. We are here to help."

Lama said there was no indication that any people needing to isolate broke any mandates or rules.

These people will "be getting to know their flatmates really well over the next few days", she said.

The news appears to have sparked a rush on Covid vaccinations and testing in the city, with lengthy queues at sites across Dunedin.

A positive COVID-19 case has been identified on Castle Street. If you attended a party on Castle Street between Saturday, 12 Feb and Tuesday, 15 Feb you need to get isolate and get tested. More information, including times, is available online: https://t.co/wGnGYcT3q4 — University of Otago (@otago) February 16, 2022

News of the locations of interest comes just a day after the Otago Daily Times reported that some students said they would party on despite the threat of catching Covid-19 and hefty fines.

Students spoken to by the ODT this week had different views on whether they would limit their partying because of the threat of Omicron.

Students at a Castle St party on Monday said they would not change their behaviour, one saying "Castle doesn't get Covid bro", and another saying everyone needed to catch the virus so they could keep partying.

A group of female students, who did not want to be named, believed it was inevitable they would all get it eventually, but they hoped being vaccinated would stop them from getting badly sick.

The university has not been listed as a location of interest on the Ministry of Health site.

Free Covid-19 testing is available close by the locations of the parties.

WellSouth operates a walk-in and drive-through testing centre at 5 Malcolm St, which is open from 11 am-7 pm.

Earlier this week before the positive Covid-19 case was revealed, Dunedin's Columba College confirmed it was taking precautions after a number of its year 13 pupils attended a party on Castle St on Saturday over concerns they could be a casual contact.

Te Kaika's vaccination centre in Victoria Rd, Dunedin, this afternoon. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

"It is my understanding that our students were casual contacts but as a precautionary measure were tested and returned negative results," Principal Pauline Duthie said today.

Otago Boys' High School rector Richard Hall said today it had asked people in the school community if they were at any of the locations of interest in the student quarter.

"If they were there, and believe they are at risk, we have asked them to go home and for parents to work with Healthline."