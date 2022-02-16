Positive steps at parliament protest, Covid spreads at children's hospital and tensions remain high in Ukraine in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video/ NZ Herald

Parties in Dunedin's student quarter have been listed as locations of interest with anyone who attended being asked to isolate and get tested.

This morning, Public Health South advised there were parties in Castle St which are locations of interest. A University of Otago spokesperson said they are following Public Health advice and have informed students of the following:

If they have attended a party on Castle St on the February 12 between 7pm and 1am you need to get a test immediately and isolate until you get the results.

If you attended a party on the same street on February 14 between 7pm and 12.30am you are required to self-isolate until February 21 and to get a test on the 19th.

A Leith St North flat party attracted more than 150 people on Monday night, as Orientation Week began, but party organisers reportedly took initiative and closed it down

It comes after two new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Dunedin yesterday. The cluster has now grown to six.

A positive Covid-19 case has been identified on Dunedin's Castle St. Photo / ODT

Editor of Critic, an Otago student magazine, Fox Meyer said there is a difference in attitude between older students and younger ones.

"I think the older ones, the ones who haven't been partying so much, have sort of regarded it as much not of a surprise.

"It's a little earlier than people were expecting but the older ones seem to be reacting with a bit more caution. Some of the younger students I know have this sort of impermeable attitude, oh Castle Ctreet can't get covid is something somebody said the other night."