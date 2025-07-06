Former Club Hastings chief executive Robert Munro Don (inset) was sentenced to home detention for ripping off his former place of employment. Photos / Ric Stevens
Robert Munro Don told a services club in Hastings he was the man with the expertise and experience to help manage it out of a financial downturn.
But the smooth-talking fraudster with a hidden criminal past lasted only a year as the Clubs Hastings chief executive, and in that timestole thousands of dollars.
The fact Don was ripping off the club – an amalgamation of the historic Heretaunga and Hibernian Clubs with the Hastings RSA – came to light after the club’s committee resigned en masse in January this year.
They quit after club members demanded a vote of no-confidence when Don left.
“He’s smooth. He’s a practised thief,” Murphy said.
The amount taken was not large – about $12,500, which has been repaid – but the Hastings District Court was told on Friday that Don’s breach of trust had caused “angst” among the club’s staff and volunteers.
Club members in the public gallery called out “shame” as Don walked past them, wearing a surgical mask, after being sentenced to six and a half months of home detention on four counts of theft by a person in a special relationship.
After Don resigned, club members discovered he had a criminal history but had hidden it behind a name change.
In 1999, under the name Darrin Roger Don, he went to prison for a year after taking $25,000 from an elderly man in a rest home he was running.
The court was told that Don, now 60, has had a string of dishonesty convictions since then, most recently for forgery and obtaining by deception in 2020.
The home detention sentence will not be the first time he has been confined to his house on an ankle bracelet, and police sought a jail term this time on the grounds that such a sentence had not deterred him.
Murphy said that Don had been hired with the help of a recruitment agency.
“The suggestion I would make would be to use a different recruitment agency,” Judge Gordon Matenga said in court.
A criminal history check came up clean because Don had changed his name. Don also used another alias to be contacted to give himself a reference.
Don was caught after the man’s family discovered he had tried to get the man to sign over an insurance policy worth $175,000.
Don also deposited into his own account two $500 cheques that residents had tried to mail to charities. He did the same with another cheque at another rest home he was associated with.
In addition to his history of dishonesty, Darrin Don was declared bankrupt while running a supermarket in 2009. His listing on the official insolvency register online is tagged “multiple insolvencies”.
Murphy said that since Don was unmasked, Clubs Hastings members had put in more than $30,000 to keep the club going and they now had a manager who was known to be honest and reliable.
“Probably out of this adversity, the club will get stronger,” he said.
