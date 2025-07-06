Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Former Clubs Hastings CEO Robert Munro Don gets home detention for theft

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Former Club Hastings chief executive Robert Munro Don (inset) was sentenced to home detention for ripping off his former place of employment. Photos / Ric Stevens

Former Club Hastings chief executive Robert Munro Don (inset) was sentenced to home detention for ripping off his former place of employment. Photos / Ric Stevens

Robert Munro Don told a services club in Hastings he was the man with the expertise and experience to help manage it out of a financial downturn.

But the smooth-talking fraudster with a hidden criminal past lasted only a year as the Clubs Hastings chief executive, and in that time

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand