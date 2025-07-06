Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Council reform: Council boss explains the new set-up

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown promised to take control of the council-controlled organisations.

  • Auckland Council has centralised most of its planning functions to come under the direct political control of the council itself.
  • Some of the council-controlled organisations have lost key functions or been abolished altogether.
  • Almost all staff have retained their jobs.

Auckland Transport has lost its policymaking role. Economic development in the city is now the job of the council, rather than the council-controlled organisation known as Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

And Eke Panuku, the big agency in charge of property management and “urban regeneration” in town centres all over the city,

Save

