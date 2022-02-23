New Zealand moves closer to Phase 3 of the government's Omicron response, with a record 3297 new community cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. Video / George Heard / Mark Mitchell / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig

New Zealand's Covid-19 positive test rate has soared to more than double the World Health Organisation's benchmark for a widespread outbreak - with fears many more cases of Omicron are going undiagnosed amid growing pressure on testing facilities.

Yesterday there were 3297 community cases - another daily record - and 179 in hospital, including one person in intensive care.

Auckland remained host to the largest number of infections – 1729 – but numbers exceeding 100 have also been recorded in Waikato (297), Bay of Plenty (157), Capital and Coast (123), Canterbury (176) and the Southern region (455).

New Zealand's positivity rate - the percentage of tests that are positive – is 12.2 per cent, meaning more than 12 out of every 100 Kiwis tested in the past 24 hours have returned a positive result.

In New South Wales, the positivity rate climbed from 3.42 per cent on Christmas Eve to a peak of 38.57 per cent on January 8 before tracking back down to 9.09 per cent yesterday.

The Australian state currently has more than 100,000 active Covid-19 cases.

University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said New Zealand's positivity rate passed five per cent for the first time last week - the level the World Health Organisation says indicates a country had a widespread outbreak.

An increasing positivity rate was also a sign that a lot of infections were being missed in the community, Baker said.

"It means your denominator of testing is probably not big enough, you're not casting the net wide enough to find all the cases you need to find to take action to dampen down transmission."

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says shift to using RATs as the primary test at Auckland community testing sites is a necessary move. Photo / Supplied

Amid the growing cases, New Zealand's shift to phase 3 of the Omicron response plan could happen as early as today.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will today "announce the next steps in the response to the Omicron outbreak".

Robertson has previously said a move to phase 3 - where fewer people would be required to self-isolate if they came into contact with a confirmed case and people would be required to self-report infections rather than relying on PCR testing - was close.

As demand mounts on Auckland's Covid-19 testing capacity, health officials deployed the use of rapid antigen tests (RATs) as the primary test used across the city's community testing centres.

RATs, generally taken with a front of nose swab, were rolled out at community testing centres in Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Southern regions on Tuesday to be used along with PCR tests.

Baker said the move to use RATs as the primary test in Auckland was "necessary" amid increasing pressures at the city's community testing site.

"There's probably no system in the world that can cope with very intense, huge increase in cases with the PCR technology we have," Baker said.

"As good as it is, and the fact it's been hugely automated, it has its limits in capacity and when they are exceeded you do need some other way of testing people and that's where RATs come in."

Beyond community testing centres, RATs are also used in a number of other situations, including the Close Contact Exemption Scheme for critical workers and by organisations who work directly with Covid-19 cases and contacts, such as emergency services like police and Fire and Emergency NZ.

Education bosses have also confirmed the introduction of RATs for teachers is among new rules for schools in a bid to keep pupils in class.

The quick tests can only be used when schools are at risk of having no staff member available to supervise students who have to attend school in person, such as children of essential workers.

Auckland Teachers' Association President Steven Hargreaves said teachers should be regarded as essential workers and wanted to see widespread use of RATs.

"I would rather use a $12 RAT test and get a fit and healthy teacher back in front of the class than spend $300 a day on a reliever."

Meanwhile, community testing centres aren't the only facilities feeling the heat of high testing demand.

Rapid antigen tests have been introduced as the primary test to be used at Auckland community testing sites amid high demand. Photo / Michael Craig

Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners president Dr Samantha Murton says one pressure GP clinics were facing was around testing – including administering tests and answering questions over the phone about the process.

This was on top of other Covid-19 related duties, from managing cases and checking in with vulnerable patients – as well as their business-as-usual tasks.

"We recognise that it is our gig, that we are going to have to face what we have to face," Murton said.

The National Party yesterday launched a petition calling for RATs to be sold in pharmacies and supermarkets, saying the tests were available at these sites in "almost every other developed country, but not in New Zealand".

National's Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop said it was not good enough testing centres were being overwhelmed with people that were waiting in queues for hours and then days to get their results.

The Ministry of Health said there were 6.9 million RATs in the country and another 14.7m were expected by the end of the month - enough to help New Zealand through a widespread Omicron outbreak in the coming months.

Yesterday's community cases were across Northland (40), Auckland (1729), Waikato (297), Bay of Plenty (157), Lakes (54), Hawke's Bay (18), MidCentral (56), Whanganui (5), Taranaki (30), Tairāwhiti (16), Wairarapa (16), Capital and Coast (123), Hutt Valley (28), Nelson Marlborough (85), Canterbury (176), South Canterbury (7), Southern (455) and West Coast (3) regions.