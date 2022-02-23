There has been a significant mood change in the Parliament protest after a day of confrontations and several arrests. Video / George Heard

There has been a significant mood change in the Parliament protest after a day of confrontations and several arrests. Video / George Heard

Health officials have been made aware of "at least two" positive Covid-19 results among protesters on Parliament grounds.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson confirmed to the Herald those who have tested positive have been instructed to isolate themselves.

"Due to privacy concerns, we are not in a position to confirm whether or not they were arrested by Police."

This comes as the anti-mandate protest enters the 16th night.

Defiant protesters earlier said police were trying to "break down morale" with blockades stopping food supplies and services such as rubbish collection and portaloos entering the occupation site.

The mood of the protest has changed significantly since the weekend, with numbers appearing to be less than a third of the peak on Saturday when thousands arrived from across the country.

The main food tent was closed on Wednesday - reportedly for cleaning, the band tent was no longer operating and dozens of rubbish bags were seen piling up.

The once chocka streets surrounding Parliament were down to about a third of capacity, with mainly just a hardcore crew remaining.

Since the weekend many protesters have left, some naturally because of the weekend ending but others as the atmosphere became increasingly tense and violent as a result of a "few hotheads".

Police have capitalised on this also, launching operations on Monday evening and the early hours of Tuesday to install blockades, operating a one-way policy with no pass-outs.

- More to come