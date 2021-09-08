Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Workplace vaccination programme includes family bubble

Fisher & Paykel Chief Executive, Lewis Gradon talks about the company's drive-through vaccination site for its workers. Video / Dean Purcell

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was vaccinating employees and their families, this week, at its Highbrook headquarters in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health is piloting workplace vaccinations with Mainfreight, Fonterra, The Warehouse Group and Fisher& Paykel Healthcare, before rolling the programme out more widely later this month.

F&P Healthcare employees can get a jab at work. Photo / Dean Purcell

The drive-through facility is an extension of the MoH that has been widened to include the families of employees.

Fisher & Paykel chief executive Lewis Gradon said that they aim to have 100 per cent of their workforce vaccinated and were responding to requests from employees to include whanau.

The aim is to deliver 1000 shots over three days. Photo / Dean Purcell

"With the help of the MoH we instituted this idea of vaccinating family bubbles," he said.

"We mobilised 150 volunteers with all the logistics over three days of moving all these cars through our site through our facility, registering people and getting the family bubbles vaccinated."

The aim is to deliver 360 jabs each day and they were hoping to vaccinate 1000 people over the course of the programme.