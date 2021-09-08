Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Original complainant glad to see Crowne Plaza MIQ changes

The public walkway next to the Crowne Plaza's exercise area has been the centre of much debate during the investigation into the Delta outbreak's source. Photo / File

The Auckland man who raised concerns in June about the Crowne Plaza MIQ facility - now linked to the current Delta outbreak - is glad changes are being made.

A Sydney traveller, believed to be the outbreak's primary case, was taken to the Crowne Plaza on August 7 and was thought to have leaked the virus into the community from the facility.

However, the link between the traveller and the 58-year-old Devonport man - the outbreak's index case - was not clear and the Crowne Plaza closed during a source investigation.

Today, joint head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King announced the facility would reopen as "procedures and ventilation at the facility meet the relevant [infection prevention control] standards".

Of particular interest were the public walkway which bordered the facility's exercise area, and the entrance to the Atrium on Elliott shopping centre attached to the Crowne Plaza's lobby.

Changes have been made to the walkway, including putting a cover over it. Photo / File

King said both arrangements had been assessed by public health experts, who had deemed the risk as "very low" and "negligible".

Despite this, a number of precautionary changes were made - including increasing the height of a Perspex divider between the lobby and the public atrium to the ceiling, and covering the public walkway.

As for the outbreak's source, it may never be found - similar to Auckland's outbreaks in August last year and February this year.

Along with the structural changes, the vaccination centre which was located in the shopping centre would be moved to a bigger facility to allay people's concerns about getting vaccinated.

It was welcome news for Andrew Johnson, who told the NZ Herald in June he was worried people would be discouraged from getting the jab if it meant being so close to a MIQ facility.

Andrew Johnson first expressed concerns about the MIQ facility being so close to the vaccination centre back in June. Photo / File

Speaking to the Herald today, Johnson was glad changes had been made - even if it was months after initial concern was raised.

"It's unfortunate that they had an opportunity two and a half months ago to take it seriously, but I'm glad that they finally have."

Johnson stressed he wasn't sending an "I told you so" message to the Government.

Instead, he was simply pleased fewer people might be hesitant about getting a vaccine.

"I just want people to be vaccinated."

In the June article, several experts weighed in on whether the facility's layout might enable the virus to enter the community. Later, other media reported on that same risk.

University of Canterbury professor Michael Plank. Photo / Supplied

At the time, University of Canterbury professor Michael Plank said there was some risk of virus transmission to the public, given the area was partially enclosed and evidence from prior reports of the virus staying present in the air for extended periods.

University of Otago epidemiologist Philip Hill disagreed - saying the risk of transmission was as close to zero as people could hope for.

Fellow University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said if infectious people were allowed into the exercise area, the transmission risk should be investigated.

At the time, an MIQ spokesperson could not rule out infectious people having access to the space.

Contacted by the Herald today, all three were disappointed the source investigation was inconclusive.

Plank approved of the structural modifications at the facility as it further reduced what level of risk there was.

Hill, who reiterated the transmission risk was found to be negligible, said the modifications were sensible if they satisfied people's concerns.

University of Otago epidemiologist professor Michael Baker. Photo / Supplied

He said this case reinforced the importance of adapting Covid response measures to evolving knowledge about the virus.

Baker echoed this sentiment, saying it was a pity the source hasn't been discovered as it could have informed improvements to border defences.